 OnePlus Nord CE 4 specs leak ahead of launch in India; Know leaked features, price and more | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specs leak ahead of launch in India; Know leaked features, price and more

Exciting details have been leaked online ahead of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 launch in India on April 1, hinting at improved specs and a possibly lower price compared to its predecessor.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 14:11 IST
Get a sneak peek at the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 with leaked specs and possible pricing! (OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is gearing up for its big debut in India on April 1st, and some exciting details have already leaked online. Tipster Abhishek Yadav spilt the beans on the price of the new OnePlus 5G phone just days before the official launch event. Today, the full specifications of the device surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek into what's to come. Let's dive into the details.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 price leak

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 could start at 24,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There's also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option expected to be priced at 26,999. While these prices aren't officially confirmed, if the leaks hold true, it suggests that the new model might be more affordable than its predecessor.

Also read: Poco C61 sale in India begins today; Check price, offers, availability and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

To jog your memory, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 26999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 28999. However, it's essential to remember that the mentioned prices for the Nord CE 4 are still unofficial, and we'll have to wait a bit longer for the official pricing details.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 specs leak

Leaked information hints that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 could boast a larger battery and a speedier processor (with faster charging support) compared to its predecessor. While the display might remain similar to the previous model, there could be some tweaks in the camera department.

Also read: Vivo T3 5G sale in India begins today; Check price, offers, availability and more

Confirmed details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 include a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. The phone will pack the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, as disclosed by the company. With 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (expandable up to 16GB via virtual RAM), the device is expected to support 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, claiming to fully charge the device from 1 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes. However, the rest of the specifications are still a mystery.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 receive 3C certification, confirming charging specs

Leaks also suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 might house a robust 5,500mAh battery and a powerful camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary rear sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, there could be a 16MP front camera.

Excitement is building up as we await the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, promising an upgraded experience with its impressive specifications and possibly an attractive price tag.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 12:42 IST
