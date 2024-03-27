 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 receive 3C certification, confirming charging specs | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 receive 3C certification, confirming charging specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are rumored to support 25W wired fast charging, as evident by the 3C certification received by both smartphones. Check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 14:26 IST
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have received the 3C certification. (Samsung )

Samsung will soon be launching its new generation of foldable smartphones. With the launch date nearing, tipsters have been on a mission to reveal every possible detail about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, a new report has surfaced that claims that the foldable devices have received the 3C Certification, allowing the company to import and sell the upcoming devices. Know more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 3C certification

According to a MySmartPrice report, the leaked 3C certification showcases two Samsung smartphones with model numbers SM-F9560 and SM-F7410. These models are speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, the listing also showcases that the devices will support a charger with model EP-TA800. Therefore, it is rumored that the new Samsung foldable will support 25W wired fast charging. However, a Safety Korea certification unveiled that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were reported to support a dual-cell battery setup, but the capacities are unknown. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may get both Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets, depending on region

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaked specs

According to reports the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 chipset may support Exynos as well as the Snapdragon SoC based on the region. Additionally, the flip phone is rumored to feature an expanded display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Ring may become your nutritionist! Know what's likely coming

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also speculated to receive a few design improvements along with a titanium frame, just like the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung's new foldable smartphones are expected to launch in July 2024. Therefore, to get a confirmation on the specs, we will have to wait for the official launch. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Premium smartphone now available at 48% discount on Amazon!

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 14:26 IST
