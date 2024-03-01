 Oppo F25 Pro 5G launched in India; Check exciting launch offers on the smartphone | Mobile News

Oppo F25 Pro 5G launched in India; Check exciting launch offers on the smartphone

Oppo F25 Pro was officially launched in India yesterday, and the company has rolled out exclusive launch offers. Check out all the launch offers on the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 17:08 IST
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Oppo F25 Pro
1/5 1. Stunning Design: OPPO F25 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on February 29, 2024 with a sleek 7.54mm profile and a captivating Lava Red finish. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, reinforced with Panda Glass, offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. 
image caption
2/5 2. Exceptional Durability: Weighing just 177g, the F25 Pro 5G boasts an IP65 rating, ensuring superior dust protection and water resistance. In fact, OPPO F25 Pro is the slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating. Crafted from PC-GF, it combines matte sides with a polished back for a luxurious feel, while its Sunshine Ring camera panel highlights its impressive triple-camera setup.  (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 3. Triple-Camera Brilliance: Featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, the F25 Pro 5G delivers exceptional clarity and detail in every shot. Its 32MP selfie camera, housed in a punch-hole display, ensures vibrant and sharp selfies. 
image caption
4/5 4. Revolutionary 4K Recording: Setting a new standard, the F25 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, delivering razor-sharp clarity and detail. With AI Smart Image Matting, it enables effortless subject extraction and offers customised beauty effects for stunning photos.  
image caption
5/5 5. AI-Powered Photography: The F25 Pro 5G introduces AI Smart Image Matting for easy subject extraction and customised beauty effects. Its photography AI recognises subjects' race, gender, and age for tailored enhancements, while AI portrait super-resolution ensures optimal face clarity in all lighting conditions.  
Oppo F25 Pro
View all Images
Oppo F25 Pro launched with a starting price of Rs.23999. Know all the launch offers. (Oppo)

Oppo announced its new F-series smartphone in the mid-range category with some eye-catching features. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G was officially launched yesterday, February 29, 2024, with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The smartphone comes with attractive colour options that users can pick based on their style and preferences. Additionally, Oppo is offering amazing launch offers for smartphone buyers to enjoy discounts on their newly launched devices. Know more about the Oppo F25 Pro 5G in terms of its price, specs, offers, and more.

Oppo F25 Pro price and launch offers

The Oppo F25 Pro was announced in two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB with 8GB RAM. The Oppo F25 Pro is priced at Rs.23999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs.256GB.

You can get the Oppo F25 Pro at a much cheaper price by taking advantage of the the exclusive launch offers. Smartphone buyers can avail of a discount of Rs.2000 by debit cards from HDFC, ICICI and SBI banks. Additionally, they can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. Oppo is also offering 180 days of screen damage protection.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

You can start purchasing the device from March 5, 2024, at the Oppo e-store, on Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading retail outlets.

Oppo F25 Pro specs

The Oppo F25 Pro features a 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The Oppo F25 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB RAM.

It is backed by a 5000mAh which supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. The operating system offers multiple smart features such as Trinity Engine for efficient resource management, improved security and much more. Lastly, the smartphone also boosts AI features such as Image Matting.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 17:08 IST
Tags:
