Oppo F25 Pro 5G launched in India; Check exciting launch offers on the smartphone

Oppo announced its new F-series smartphone in the mid-range category with some eye-catching features. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G was officially launched yesterday, February 29, 2024, with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The smartphone comes with attractive colour options that users can pick based on their style and preferences. Additionally, Oppo is offering amazing launch offers for smartphone buyers to enjoy discounts on their newly launched devices. Know more about the Oppo F25 Pro 5G in terms of its price, specs, offers, and more.

Oppo F25 Pro price and launch offers

The Oppo F25 Pro was announced in two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB with 8GB RAM. The Oppo F25 Pro is priced at Rs.23999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs.256GB.

You can get the Oppo F25 Pro at a much cheaper price by taking advantage of the the exclusive launch offers. Smartphone buyers can avail of a discount of Rs.2000 by debit cards from HDFC, ICICI and SBI banks. Additionally, they can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. Oppo is also offering 180 days of screen damage protection.

You can start purchasing the device from March 5, 2024, at the Oppo e-store, on Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading retail outlets.

Oppo F25 Pro specs

The Oppo F25 Pro features a 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The Oppo F25 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB RAM.

It is backed by a 5000mAh which supports 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. The operating system offers multiple smart features such as Trinity Engine for efficient resource management, improved security and much more. Lastly, the smartphone also boosts AI features such as Image Matting.

