Oppo F27 5G launched in India at Rs. 22,999: Check out display, camera, battery and more

Oppo F27 5G smartphone has been officially launched in India. This new Oppo F-series smartphone is equipped with 50MP main camera and 45W of fast charging capability. Oppo's new mid-range smartphone is now available for purchase at several e-commerce platforms and retail stores. Take is a look at its specifications like display, processor, battery and more.

Oppo F27 5G display specs

The Oppo F27 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It features the protection covering of AGC-DT Star 2 glass. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with Mali G57 MP2 GPU.

Oppo F27 5G storage and battery specs

Oppo F27 5G offers multiple RAM and memory storage options. This includes 8GB of RAM and 8GB extended RAM with 128GB and 256 GB memory storage options. The storage can be extended through the microSD card. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. Oppo F27 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery alongside a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging facility.

Oppo F27 5G camera specs

Oppo F27 5G smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Omnivision OV50D main camera having an aperture of f/1.8 aperture. It also consists of a 2MP Omnivision OV02B1B secondary camera having an aperture of f/2.4 alongside a Halo Light. The smartphone also features a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for clicking selfies.

Oppo F27 5G body and built

As per Oppo, the smartphone has an armour-built body and features a strong alloy frame. The smartphone is dust and water-resistant with an IP64 rating. It has undergone 50 months of fluency certification and features a 300 percent ultra-volume mode.

Oppo F27 5G connectivity options

Oppo F27 5G smartphone features various connectivity options. These include Wi-Fi 5 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3 and GPS. The smartphone supports dual SIM and USB Type C port for charging.

OPPO F27 availability and pricing

OPPO F27 smartphone is now available on Oppo's website, Flipkart and offline retail stores. The model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB memory storage which is priced at ₹22,999 whereas the other storage variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB memory storage is priced at ₹24,999. The smartphone is available in Emerald Green and Amber Orange colour options. The customers can avail the smartphone at up to 10 percent discount by using ICICI, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, SBI and other bank cards.

