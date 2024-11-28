Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16: Which latest flagship is the right choice?

Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16: Know which flagship smartphone could be a smartphone choice to experience advanced features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 14:44 IST
Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16: Which latest flagship is the right choice?
Check out the detailed comparison between Oppo Find X8 Pro and iPhone 16.

Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16: Planning to buy a flagship smartphone but confused with all the latest models? Then, we have found the two most competitive models, the iPhone 16 and Oppo Find X8 Pro which are being popularised in the smartphone market. iPhone 16 was launched in September with several upgrades over its predecessor. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 was launched in November with some competitive camera features. Therefore, to know which flagship smartphone is worth the money, then check out the detailed comparison between Oppo Find X8 Pro and iPhone 16. 

Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16

Display: The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making impact or scratch resistance. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 has a smaller OLED display of 6.1-inch with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. Therefore, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is smoother and brighter than the iPhone 16.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 
Performance: Oppo Find X8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with Immortalis-G925 GPU and 12GB RAM. Whereas,  the iPhone 16 is equipped with Apple's in-house A18 chip with 5-core GPU and 8GB RAM. Therefore, both devices are equipped with the latest generation chip, allowing powerful performance and efficiency. 

Also read: 10 most powerful CEOs from India leading Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more


Camera: In terms of camera, the Oppo Find X8 Pro features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto periscope lens with 3x zoom, another 50MP telephoto periscope lens with 6x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 features a dual camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both smartphones come with a camera control button for easy access to camera functionalities. 


Battery: The Oppo Find X8 Pro is backed by a 5910 mAh battery with 80W charging support. Whereas, the iPhone 16 is backed by a 3561 mAh with 25W charging support. Therefore, Oppo may provide a longer battery life with faster charging. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus spotted with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Geekbench database- All details

Price: The iPhone 16 comes at a starting price of Rs.79900 for a 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced at Rs.99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 14:44 IST
