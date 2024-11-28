Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Mahindra BE 6e has more RAM than iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and even MacBook Pro M4 - Here’s why

Mahindra BE 6e has more RAM than iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and even MacBook Pro M4 - Here’s why

Mahindra BE 6e has more RAM than the latest iPhone 16 Pro, and Android flagships. Let that sink in.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 14:52 IST
Mahindra BE 6e has more RAM than iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and even MacBook Pro M4 - Here’s why
Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e come with the company's latest MAIA AI. (REUTERS/Nandan Mandayam)

What if we told you that Mahindra's latest electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6e and the XEV 9e, which will be available for bookings in January 2025, have more RAM than the latest iPhone 16 Pro, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even Apple's MacBook Pro M4 base model. Well, this is because the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e come with a whopping 24GB of RAM, which is certainly unexpected. However, this isn't entirely surprising, as Mahindra is focusing heavily on software features and the in-cabin experience, powered by its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) architecture called MAIA (Mahindra's Artificial Intelligence Architecture). Here's everything you need to know about the car's specifications and how it compares to the latest iPhone. While it's an unusual apples-to-oranges comparison, it's still fascinating to see.

Also Read: 10 most powerful CEOs from India leading Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details

Mahindra XEV BE 6e Gets A Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, 24GB RAM 

The Mahindra XEV BE 6e is powered by the Snapdragon 8295 chipset. This 5nm chipset is coupled with 24GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage, the same as the base model of the iPhone 16 Pro. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G support.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google's flagship device this year, offers 16GB of RAM. Even Apple's recently launched MacBook Pro M4 base model also features 16GB of RAM.

It's safe to say the future of electric vehicles is here when they now boast more RAM than flagship-grade smartphones. While comparing a car to a smartphone might seem odd, it highlights the increasing importance of software in vehicles. 

Also Read: Spotify cracks down on piracy, bans these app users ahead of Wrapped 2024 release

But Why Does A Car Need So Much RAM?

For starters, Mahindra seems to be heavily investing in its new AI architecture for electric vehicles, MAIA. The company has made a bold claim that its MAIA AI system is the fastest automotive system in the world, capable of performing 51 trillion operations per second. According to Mahindra, the system adapts and adjusts to your preferences over time, responding to your needs predictively.

Whether MAIA lives up to these ambitious claims remains to be seen, but it's certainly an exciting development. Mahindra has also released a promotional video showcasing the possibilities of the MAIA system, giving us a glimpse of what this technology could bring to the table.

Also Read: iPhone 16 is banned in this country because Apple did not…

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 14:08 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28: How to grab exclusive rewards for free
GTA 6

GTA 6 dev teases advanced tech, procedural generation for dynamic environments in upcoming open world game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards
GTA Online

GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets