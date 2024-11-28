What if we told you that Mahindra's latest electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6e and the XEV 9e, which will be available for bookings in January 2025, have more RAM than the latest iPhone 16 Pro, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even Apple's MacBook Pro M4 base model. Well, this is because the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e come with a whopping 24GB of RAM, which is certainly unexpected. However, this isn't entirely surprising, as Mahindra is focusing heavily on software features and the in-cabin experience, powered by its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) architecture called MAIA (Mahindra's Artificial Intelligence Architecture). Here's everything you need to know about the car's specifications and how it compares to the latest iPhone. While it's an unusual apples-to-oranges comparison, it's still fascinating to see.

Also Read: 10 most powerful CEOs from India leading Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more

Mahindra XEV BE 6e Gets A Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, 24GB RAM

The Mahindra XEV BE 6e is powered by the Snapdragon 8295 chipset. This 5nm chipset is coupled with 24GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage, the same as the base model of the iPhone 16 Pro. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G support.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google's flagship device this year, offers 16GB of RAM. Even Apple's recently launched MacBook Pro M4 base model also features 16GB of RAM.

It's safe to say the future of electric vehicles is here when they now boast more RAM than flagship-grade smartphones. While comparing a car to a smartphone might seem odd, it highlights the increasing importance of software in vehicles.

Also Read: Spotify cracks down on piracy, bans these app users ahead of Wrapped 2024 release

But Why Does A Car Need So Much RAM?

For starters, Mahindra seems to be heavily investing in its new AI architecture for electric vehicles, MAIA. The company has made a bold claim that its MAIA AI system is the fastest automotive system in the world, capable of performing 51 trillion operations per second. According to Mahindra, the system adapts and adjusts to your preferences over time, responding to your needs predictively.

Whether MAIA lives up to these ambitious claims remains to be seen, but it's certainly an exciting development. Mahindra has also released a promotional video showcasing the possibilities of the MAIA system, giving us a glimpse of what this technology could bring to the table.

Also Read: iPhone 16 is banned in this country because Apple did not…