Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ launched in India with game-changing telephoto camera setup

OPPO has introduced its latest Reno series in India, aiming to "revolutionise" portrait photography.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 18:15 IST
Launched! Check Oppo Reno 10 series prices, cameras, batteries, displays
Oppo Reno 10
1/6 Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ have some impressive specifications and innovative features and will capture the attention of tech enthusiasts across the country. (Oppo)
image caption
2/6 Oppo Reno 10 Series hits the Indian market: These devices showcase cutting-edge technology and sleek designs, catering to the diverse needs of smartphone users. (Oppo)
image caption
3/6 The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ boasts a 6.74-inch OLED display. Its primary rear camera setup features a powerful 50 MP lens with OIS support and a remarkable 120x hybrid zoom capability. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Octa-core processor, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. With a 4700mAh battery, the Reno 10 Pro+ supports blazing-fast 100W charging. (Oppo)
image caption
4/6 Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Its rear camera setup also comprises a 50 MP triple camera system, while the front-facing camera features a 32 MP lens for stunning selfies. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Octa-core processor, this smartphone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Reno 10 Pro houses a 4600mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. (Oppo)
image caption
5/6 Oppo Reno 10: Featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Its rear camera module boasts a remarkable 64 MP triple camera setup, accompanied by a 32 MP front-facing camera for outstanding selfies. Running on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-core processor, the Reno 10 provides up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. (Oppo)
image caption
6/6 Pricing and availability: Oppo Reno 10 series presents a variety of models catering to various budgets and preferences. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs. 39,999 and will be available starting from July 13th. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G will be priced at Rs. 54,999 and also be available from July 13th. As for the Oppo Reno 10 5G, its price is yet to be disclosed, but it will be accessible for purchase from July 20th. (Oppo)
Reno10 Pro+ 5G
View all Images
The star feature of the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is its telephoto camera setup.

OPPO has introduced its latest Reno series in India, aiming to revolutionise portrait photography. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G are the new additions to OPPO's lineup, with the Reno10 Pro+ 5G priced at Rs. 54,999 and the Reno 10 Pro 5G at Rs. 39,999.

Camera setup of the Reno10 Pro+ 5G

The star feature of the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is its telephoto camera setup, which the company claims will take portrait photography to new heights. With a 64MP OV64B sensor, the camera employs a periscope design that excels in low-light conditions and offers up to 3x optical zoom. This technology allows photographers to capture stunning portraits with natural bokeh and background compression.

OPPO's periscope design not only enhances the camera's capabilities but also enables the inclusion of more lenses while maintaining a sleek profile. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G boasts a 50MP IMX890 ultra-clear main camera and an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide-angle snapper with a 112° field of view. For selfies, it features a 32MP front camera with an IMX709 RGBW sensor, developed in collaboration with Sony, resulting in improved light capture, color reproduction, and image quality, especially in low-light environments.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Power and Efficiency

To deliver exceptional performance and extend battery life, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This chipset offers a 10% improvement in GPU performance and a 30% boost in efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, its AI performance per watt surpasses its predecessor by 20%.

In terms of charging speed, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G has a 100W supervooc charging support, however, it packs only a 4700mAh battery. Furthermore, OPPO ensures long-term software support with three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates for the Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

In short, OPPO's Reno10 Series, with its innovative telephoto camera setup and impressive performance features, aims to redefine portrait photography, offering users an exceptional photography experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 17:29 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ launched in India with game-changing telephoto camera setup
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets