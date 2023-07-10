Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ launched in India with game-changing telephoto camera setup

OPPO has introduced its latest Reno series in India, aiming to revolutionise portrait photography. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G are the new additions to OPPO's lineup, with the Reno10 Pro+ 5G priced at Rs. 54,999 and the Reno 10 Pro 5G at Rs. 39,999.

Camera setup of the Reno10 Pro+ 5G

The star feature of the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is its telephoto camera setup, which the company claims will take portrait photography to new heights. With a 64MP OV64B sensor, the camera employs a periscope design that excels in low-light conditions and offers up to 3x optical zoom. This technology allows photographers to capture stunning portraits with natural bokeh and background compression.

OPPO's periscope design not only enhances the camera's capabilities but also enables the inclusion of more lenses while maintaining a sleek profile. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G boasts a 50MP IMX890 ultra-clear main camera and an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide-angle snapper with a 112° field of view. For selfies, it features a 32MP front camera with an IMX709 RGBW sensor, developed in collaboration with Sony, resulting in improved light capture, color reproduction, and image quality, especially in low-light environments.

Power and Efficiency

To deliver exceptional performance and extend battery life, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This chipset offers a 10% improvement in GPU performance and a 30% boost in efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, its AI performance per watt surpasses its predecessor by 20%.

In terms of charging speed, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G has a 100W supervooc charging support, however, it packs only a 4700mAh battery. Furthermore, OPPO ensures long-term software support with three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates for the Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

In short, OPPO's Reno10 Series, with its innovative telephoto camera setup and impressive performance features, aims to redefine portrait photography, offering users an exceptional photography experience.