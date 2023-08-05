 Oppo Reno 4 Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Reno 4 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Overview Prices Specs
Key Specs
₹34,990
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

OPPO Reno 4 Pro Price in India

OPPO Reno 4 Pro price in India starts at Rs.34,990. The lowest price of OPPO Reno 4 Pro is Rs.35,999 on amazon.in.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, VOOC, v2.0, 65W: 100 % in 36 minutes
  • Yes
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • F1.7
  • Single
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.4
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exmor RS
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 161 grams
  • Starry Night, Silky White
  • 7.7 mm
  • 73.2 mm
  • 160.2 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 405 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 86.99 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 90 Hz
  • 92 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • AMOLED
  • 500 nits
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Reno 4 Pro
  • OPPO
  • Yes
  • August 5, 2020 (Official)
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 0.74 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
  • Adreno 618
  • 64 bit
  • 8 nm
  • 27.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
Oppo Reno 4 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India?

Oppo Reno 4 Pro price in India at 32,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Reno 4 Pro?

How many colors are available in Oppo Reno 4 Pro?

What is the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo Reno 4 Pro Waterproof?

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro