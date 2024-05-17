OPPO Reno 12 series renders leak: Complete designs and colour options revealed ahead of official launch

OPPO is gearing up to unveil its latest offering, the Oppo Reno 12 series, in China on May 23rd. Among the anticipated lineup are the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro, teased by the company across its social media platforms. As anticipation builds, leaked renders of the phones have emerged online, courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, showcasing their complete designs and available colour options.

Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro Colour Options

In terms of colourways, the OPPO Reno 12 presents Pink, Dark Purple, and Silver variants, while the Reno 12 Pro offers a Purple alternative in lieu of Silver, with Pink being more prominently featured on the Pro version.

Both the OPPO Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro exhibit a central punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, alongside flat edges and slender bezels. The slight curvature of the screens towards the edges enhances their ergonomics. Positioned on the right edge are the volume rocker and power buttons, while the side-frame adopts a boxy design reminiscent of iPhones.

Distinguishing the Reno 12 Pro are dual speakers located at the top and bottom, with the SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and speaker vent situated at the bottom, while a secondary microphone and potentially an IR blaster adorn the top.

Turning to the rear, a prominent rectangular module in the top-left corner houses the triple cameras and LED flash, featuring engraved 'AI Camera System' text and OPPO branding.

OPPO Reno 12 and OPPO Reno 12 Pro: Specification (Expected)

The OPPO Reno 12 series specifications have surfaced, revealing details about its display, processor, cameras, RAM/storage, OS, and battery. The lineup is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 12 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Star Speed Edition chipset, while the vanilla Reno 12 might come with either the Dimensity 8250 chipset or the Dimensity 8300 SoC. Camera specifications may include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. For selfies, it's speculated to have a 50MP front camera. RAM/storage options could go up to 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Running on Android 14 with ColorOS 14, the phone is expected to house a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.