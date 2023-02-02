Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Enco Air 3 to launch tomorrow; Know expected price, features, and more

Oppo has announced the launch of the Reno 8T 5G, the newest member of its Reno series and Enco Air 3 wireless earbuds on February 3, 2023. Oppo has teased some of the key details about the Reno 8T 5G ahead of the launch. The Reno 8T 5G offers an improved user experience bolstered by a host of Oppo technologies, the company informed. Here is what we know about the Oppo Reno 8T and Oppo Enco Air 3.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G will get a 108MP camera sensor at the back, as per the information provided by the company. The handset will sport segment's slimmest and lightest 120Hz 3D curved screen of 6.7 inch with a punch hole for its camera. The Reno 8T 5G FHD+ display boasts 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than conventional 8-bit displays that are capable of 16.7 million colour, the company claimed. The phone will also house a 4800mAh battery supporting 67W Supervooc charger. According to Oppo, you will be able to do 9hrs video streaming in 15 minutes of charging.

Coming to the price of the phone, according to a tipster Mukul Sharma, the Reno 8T series could have a price between Rs. 27000 and Rs. 29000.

Oppo Enco Air 3

The Oppo Enco Air 3 wireless earbuds will come with in-ear styling with IP54 rating. The earbuds will feature HiFi DSP audio processing and DNN call noise cancellation along with a 47ms low-latency mode. The Enco Air 3 can offer you a total battery life of 31 hours with case, as claimed by the company. The Enco Air 3 is expected to be launched under the budget segment. It can be known that its predecessor, the Enco Air 2, was launched in India at a price of Rs. 2499.