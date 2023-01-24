Oppo Reno 8T India prices leak! Surprising cost for Indian buyers, Just check the specs

Oppo Reno 8T India prices have been leaked ahead of their launch in global markets. Here is all you need to know.

The Oppo Reno 8T series is coming to global markets, including India soon and leaks have already started coming out. Oppo itself has teased the design as well as a couple of specs of the Reno 8T series on its teaser page. Now, a new leak suggests the expected pricing of these handsets and it is quite a shocker. The Reno 8T series could reduce the price of the Reno series by a substantial margin and may even replace the F series devices in the country.

Based on a new tip from tipster Mukul Sharma, it is said that the Reno 8T series could have a price between Rs. 27000 and Rs. 29000. Sharma doesn't say whether this price range stands for the 4G variant or the 5G variant. Note that Oppo Reno 8T series will spawn a 4G and 5G variant in India even as Indian carriers are rolling out 5G networks in full swing. We also get to ogle at some of the specifications from the 5G variant in this leak.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specs leak

The Oppo Reno 8T series specifications have also been revealed and it seems to represent the 5G variant. The post says that the phone will get a 108MP camera sensor at the back and there could be a micro lens camera here as well. The phone will also get a 67W fast charging solution, have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone will also come with a 3D curved edge display, which is also evident from released teasers so far.

What remains to be seen is what chip does Oppo use in these phones. Rumours suggest that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G will make use of the Snapdragon 695 chip, a chip that was used in affordable 5G smartphones in 2022. The 4G variant, in that case, could most likely use the same chip as the Oppo F21 Pro 4G, considering that these phones could replace the ageing F series devices in India.

All this while, Oppo continues to sell the Reno 8 5G at a starting price of Rs. 30000. The Reno 8 5G uses the much capable Dimensity 1300 chip, has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera, a 4400mAh capacity battery, and 80W SuperVOOC charging support.