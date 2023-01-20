Oppo Reno 8T launch tipped for India! Cheapest Reno device ever in India?

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 8T in India in a few weeks. Here is everything you need to know.

Oppo Reno 8T could expand the Reno 8 series after several months of the Reno 8 Pro launch in India. The Reno 8 series saw the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro in India in mid-2022. As 2023 starts, Oppo usually launches the next-gen models in the Reno series but this time, we are going to get a new member in the Reno 8 series. The Reno 8T will be the new addition in India and while the prices are not yet known, we have a fair idea of what to expect.

Based on a new leak from tipster SnoopyTech, it is said that the Reno 8T will have a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 100MP main rear camera, a 2MP micro lens camera, and a 2MP mono lens camera. The phone will also feature a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

A 100MP camera sensor is unheard of in the market and it is possible that Oppo could use the widely available 108MP sensor that we have seen on several other smartphones.

Oppo Reno 8T could soon launch in India

Other than that, the leaked specs also confirm that the phone will come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. A Snapdragon 695 chip is expected to power the phone and it will run Oppo's ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

It is also said that the phone will use a 5000mAh capacity battery and will feature a 33W SuperVOOC charging solution. There will also be an IP54 rating for water resistance. A previous leak by tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the Reno 8T could come at a price of Rs. 32000. That is quite expensive compared to other phones using the Snapdragon 695 chip in the market.

The same leak also suggests that there will be a 4G variant of the same phone, which is also expected to launch as the Oppo F23 in certain markets. This one has a vegan leather back with a new design pattern and a thick bottom display chin.