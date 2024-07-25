Oppo Reno12 5G goes on sale in India: Check out prices, offers, specifications and more

Oppo Reno12 5G series was announced this month with some eye-catching features and specifications. The smartphone has been gaining much popularity for its new dual-tone design and AI features and the most talked about feature was the AI studio. Recently the company was included in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for creating over 13000 AI avatars in a single day using its AI Studio app. Now, the vanilla Reno12 5G is now available for purchase in India with some exciting offers and discounts.

Also read: OPPO teases launch of new K-series smartphone in India, likely to be K12x- Details

More about OPPO Reno12 OPPO Reno12 Sunset Peach

Sunset Peach 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Oppo Reno12 5G sale

The Oppo Reno12 5G was announced with a starting price of Rs.32999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver. From July 25, the Oppo Reno12 5G will be available to purchase on OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retailers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Buyers can avail of exciting discounts on the newly launched smartphone no matter where the device has been purchased. Buyers can get instant cashback of up to Rs.3000 with partnered banks such as bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and DBS. It also includes no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months.

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Review

Additionally, Oppo is also offering buyers a chance to win an international holiday until July 26. Alongside international trips, buyers can also win Oppo Reno12 devices, family dining vouchers and OPPO Enco Buds 2. However, make sure to read the terms and conditions before entering the contest. Alongside all the exciting offers, Oppo will also provide 3 months of free YouTube Premium and Google One with Reno12 Series.

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India at Rs.32999: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Oppo Reno12 5G specifications and features

The Oppo Reno12 5G features a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View display with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset and offers several AI features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Toolbox, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI LinkBoost and more. The Oppo Reno 125G comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!