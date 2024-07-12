Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India at Rs.32999: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Oppo has been teasing the Reno 12 series for over a month now, keeping the excitement of the Reno series fans intact till the official launch. Today, the company finally unveiled the new Oppo Reno 12 series with a new design, upgraded features, new specifications, and most importantly AI. The new Reno series includes the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. Now, the smartphone has finally made its debut in India with some eye-catching features, know what the smartphone has in store for the users.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View display with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor fabricated with TMSC 4nm process. The smartphone offers 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT600, a 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung S5KJN5 sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX355. On the front, the Rebo 12 Pro comes with a 50MP selfie camera with a Samsung S5KJN5 sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Lastly, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and offers 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security fixes.

Oppo Reno 12 specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 12 features a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View display with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 1200nits peak brightness. It is also equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Reno 12 features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. It is also backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

The Oppo Reno 12 series comes with plenty of cloud-based AI-powered features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Toolbox, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI LinkBoost and more.

Oppo Reno 12 series price and availability

The Oppo Reno 12 is available in three colour options: Matte Brown, Astro Silver and Sunset Peach. The Reno 12 Pro comes in two colour options: Sunset Gold and Space Brown colour. The Oppo Reno 12 is priced at Rs.32999 and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs.36999.

