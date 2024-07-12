 Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India at Rs.32999: Check out specs, features, price, and more | Mobile News

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India at Rs.32999: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro finally launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor. Know more about the new Reno 12 series.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 12 2024, 13:56 IST
Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check out specs, features, price, and more
Oppo Reno 12 series unveiled in India, know more about the new Reno series. (Oppo)

Oppo has been teasing the Reno 12 series for over a month now, keeping the excitement of the Reno series fans intact till the official launch. Today, the company finally unveiled the new Oppo Reno 12 series with a new design, upgraded features, new specifications, and most importantly AI. The new Reno series includes the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. Now, the smartphone has finally made its debut in India with some eye-catching features, know what the smartphone has in store for the users. 

Also read: Oppo A3 Launched with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC: Check price, specs, availability and more

You may be interested in

OPPO F23 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
₹24,999
Check details
OPPO Reno9A
  • Moon White
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,790
Check details
14% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹17,999₹20,999
Buy now
OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹30,000
Check details

Oppo Reno 12 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View display with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor fabricated with TMSC 4nm process. The smartphone offers 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT600, a 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung S5KJN5 sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX355. On the front, the Rebo 12 Pro comes with a 50MP selfie camera with a Samsung S5KJN5 sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.  Lastly, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and offers 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security fixes. 

Also read: OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with triple IP ratings: What it means for users and how is IP69 better than IP68, IP66?

Oppo Reno 12 specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 12 features a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View display with 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 1200nits peak brightness. It is also equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Reno 12 features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. It is also backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. 

Also read: Mawsynram, Monsoon and Magic: Embrace Every Raindrop with the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G!

The Oppo Reno 12 series comes with plenty of cloud-based AI-powered features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Toolbox, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI LinkBoost and more. 

Oppo Reno 12 series price and availability

The Oppo Reno 12 is available in three colour options: Matte Brown, Astro Silver and Sunset Peach. The Reno 12 Pro comes in two colour options: Sunset Gold and Space Brown colour. The Oppo Reno 12 is priced at Rs.32999 and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs.36999. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 13:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of apple event in september- all details google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing google pixel 9 series launch in august: specs, features, and more, here’s what we know so far samsung galaxy z fold6, galaxy flip6 double down on galaxy ai features with portrait studio, instant slow-mo and more samsung galaxy z fold 6 launched at unpacked 2024 event: specs, features and all that is new [explained] google pixel 9 pro camera specs tipped ahead of august 13 launch- check out everything we know so far best gaming phones under 30,000: oneplus nord 3 5g, nothing phone 2a, poco f6 and more cmf phone 1 vs oneplus nord ce 4 lite: know which mobile is better under rs.20,000 lava blaze x 5g launched in india with mediatek dimensity 6300 chipset at 14,999- all details samsung galaxy z flip 6 launched with snapdragon 8 gen 3 chipset: check out the detailed specs, features, and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India at Rs.32999: Check out specs, features, price, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets