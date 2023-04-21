Pixel 7a to be Google's first affordable phone that will support Face Unlock!

Google is all set to bring face unlock to its affordable phones with the upcoming Pixel 7a. Here is what the latest leak reveals.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 19:15 IST
Google Pixel 7
You will be able to unlock Google Pixel 7a using Facing Unlock, reveals the latest leak. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
You will be able to unlock Google Pixel 7a using Facing Unlock, reveals the latest leak. (HT Tech)

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a under its mid-range segment smartphones on May 10 at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. Also with the Pixel 7a, the company is all set to bring Face Unlock support to its affordable phone. According to a report by 9To5Google, "Face Unlock for the Google Pixel series debuted on the Pixel 4 lineup, but the feature didn't return the following year. And while there were quite a few signs that Google had every intention of bringing Face Unlock to the Pixel 6 series, we didn't see the convenient feature arrive again until the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro."

Notably, Google's affordable A-Series Pixel phones have thus far only featured fingerprint sensors to supplement the Pattern or PIN unlock options. According to the new (blurry) alleged images of the Pixel 7a shared by leaker SnoopyTech show some of the phone's menus, including options for “Face & Fingerprint Unlock,” according to the report. The face unlock is believed to work similar to what it does on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Here is what we know so far about the Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 40000 according to a leakster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata). The leakster also informed about some of the specifications that the Pixel 7a will have.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The device is likely to get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13, the phone is also likely to get a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS along with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera lens and a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will also be equipped with a 4500mAH battery and a 5W wireless charging support.

Informing about the same, Gadgetsdata tweeted, "Google Pixel 7A launching on May 10. 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED, Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1, 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS + 12MP UW , 10.8MP, 5W wireless charging, Android 13, 4500mAh battery Price : 40,000"

The device is also expected to take cues from the main Pixel 7 design. 9to5Google says that Pixel 7a may get a full metal camera frame with cutouts for a dual camera setup at the rear. However, whether there will be any change in the material used as a part of cost-cutting or not is still unknown.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 19:14 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Pixel 7a to be Google's first affordable phone that will support Face Unlock!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets