Pixel 7a to be Google's first affordable phone that will support Face Unlock!

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a under its mid-range segment smartphones on May 10 at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. Also with the Pixel 7a, the company is all set to bring Face Unlock support to its affordable phone. According to a report by 9To5Google, "Face Unlock for the Google Pixel series debuted on the Pixel 4 lineup, but the feature didn't return the following year. And while there were quite a few signs that Google had every intention of bringing Face Unlock to the Pixel 6 series, we didn't see the convenient feature arrive again until the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro."

Notably, Google's affordable A-Series Pixel phones have thus far only featured fingerprint sensors to supplement the Pattern or PIN unlock options. According to the new (blurry) alleged images of the Pixel 7a shared by leaker SnoopyTech show some of the phone's menus, including options for “Face & Fingerprint Unlock,” according to the report. The face unlock is believed to work similar to what it does on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Here is what we know so far about the Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 40000 according to a leakster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata). The leakster also informed about some of the specifications that the Pixel 7a will have.

The device is likely to get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13, the phone is also likely to get a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS along with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera lens and a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will also be equipped with a 4500mAH battery and a 5W wireless charging support.

Informing about the same, Gadgetsdata tweeted, "Google Pixel 7A launching on May 10. 6.1" FHD+ 90Hz OLED, Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1, 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS + 12MP UW , 10.8MP, 5W wireless charging, Android 13, 4500mAh battery Price : ₹40,000"

The device is also expected to take cues from the main Pixel 7 design. 9to5Google says that Pixel 7a may get a full metal camera frame with cutouts for a dual camera setup at the rear. However, whether there will be any change in the material used as a part of cost-cutting or not is still unknown.