Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images leaked ahead of August 13 launch: Slimmer profile, AI features, price, and more

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is about 10 days away from its official launch, creating much curiosity about what Google has planned to announce. Right before the launch, the promo images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have been leaked online showcasing design, AI features, display sizes, and more about the upcoming smartphone. This year Google has changed its foldable smartphone strategy as it is announcing the device under the Pixel 9 series instead of launching a Pixel Fold 2. Therefore, fans are excited about what Google has planned to introduce in the foldable market. Know what the leaked images say about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images

According to 91Mobiles report, the leaked images showcase that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua main foldable display. Therefore, the sizes of the device have been tweaked in comparison to the Pixel Fold. The smartphone is expected to come in two colour options: Obsidian and Porcelain which are simply golden and black shades. The images also included some previously speculated AI features such as improved Circle to Search, Magic Editor, Best Take, and Add Me features. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was shown to feature a Titan M2 security chip along with a built-in VPN.

On the other hand, Android Headline showcased a leaked promo video of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which highlighted how the Magic Editor and Add Me AI features would work along with how flexible the new hinge would be. In the video, Pixel 9 Pro Fold was shown unfolding completely flat at 180 degrees, therefore, Google may announce a new hinge technology for the smartphone for greater flexibility. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be 5.1 mm thin when unfolded.

Similar to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected to allow “Face Unlock on both screens,” for this functionality, Google is expected to integrate a 10MP front camera sensor. Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold prices were also leaked showcasing no price hikes in comparison to the last year's Pixel Fold. Therefore, the upcoming Google foldable is expected to be priced at $1799 and $1919 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants respectively.

