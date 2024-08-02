 Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images leaked ahead of August 13 launch: Slimmer profile, AI features, price, and more | Mobile News

Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images leaked ahead of August 13 launch: Slimmer profile, AI features, price, and more

Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images were leaked 10 days before the official launch. Additionally, the US prices were also tipped showcasing no major hike.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 09:40 IST
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google )
2/5 This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim. (HT Tech)
3/5 The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
4/5 Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.  (Google )
5/5 Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.  (HT Tech)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold to come with a slimmer design, new display sizes, several AI features, and more. (Google Pixel)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is about 10 days away from its official launch, creating much curiosity about what Google has planned to announce. Right before the launch, the promo images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have been leaked online showcasing design, AI features, display sizes, and more about the upcoming smartphone. This year Google has changed its foldable smartphone strategy as it is announcing the device under the Pixel 9 series instead of launching a Pixel Fold 2. Therefore, fans are excited about what Google has planned to introduce in the foldable market. Know what the leaked images say about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. 

Also read: Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here's why Google may be forced to use Android 14

Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images

According to 91Mobiles report, the leaked images showcase that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua main foldable display. Therefore, the sizes of the device have been tweaked in comparison to the Pixel Fold. The smartphone is expected to come in two colour options: Obsidian and Porcelain which are simply golden and black shades. The images also included some previously speculated AI features such as improved Circle to Search, Magic Editor, Best Take, and Add Me features. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was shown to feature a Titan M2 security chip along with a built-in VPN. 

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

On the other hand, Android Headline showcased a leaked promo video of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which highlighted how the Magic Editor and Add Me AI features would work along with how flexible the new hinge would be. In the video, Pixel 9 Pro Fold was shown unfolding completely flat at 180 degrees, therefore, Google may announce a new hinge technology for the smartphone for greater flexibility. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be  5.1 mm thin when unfolded.

Also read: Pixel 9 series launching soon: Google may bring this free ‘iPhone-like' feature, check details here

Similar to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected to allow “Face Unlock on both screens,” for this functionality, Google is expected to integrate a 10MP front camera sensor.  Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold prices were also leaked showcasing no price hikes in comparison to the last year's Pixel Fold. Therefore, the upcoming Google foldable is expected to be priced at $1799 and $1919 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants respectively.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 09:39 IST
