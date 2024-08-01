Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable smartphone may be the right buy

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: This year, we witnessed a great evolution in the foldable smartphone market with several global brands joining the race. This year, there was tough competition between Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, OnePlus Open, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, now a new competitor will join the race with some eye-catching specifications and features. We are talking about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold which is set to launch on August 14 in India. As we get closer to the launch, it is worth comparing the most popular foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to know which is worth the money.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:

Design: Since the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is yet to make its debut, we have to wait for the official specs to confirm its weight, sizes, and durability scores, and other aspects. However, based on leaked images and renders, the smartphone is expected to have an expanded cover display, resembling the OnePlus Open. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 retains a similar design as the predecessor, however, it is lighter as it weighs only 236 grams. The smartphone has also received an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Display: According to leaks and rumours, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch main foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both are expected to retain an OLED display, for a better viewing experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch cover and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This year, Google has refined its display crease and it is barely noticeable, whereas, we are yet to see the crease for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Camera: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may feature a triple camera setup that will likely include a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10.5MP telephoto lens. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also sports a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto lens.



Performance: The performance of these two foldable smartphones is expected to be quite different. As the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumoured to be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset. The new chipset is expected to have a dedicated NPU core for AI and faster performance than the Tensor G3 chipset. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a much more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which supports on-device Galaxy AI and a faster performance core.

Battery: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 4560mAh battery with up to 30 W charging support. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is backed by a 4400mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging.

