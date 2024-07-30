 Pixel 9 series launching soon: Google may bring this free ‘iPhone-like’ feature, check details here | Mobile News

Pixel 9 series launching soon: Google may bring this free ‘iPhone-like’ feature, check details here

Google Pixel 9 series may come with a feature like Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite, but it may stay free for only two years. Here's what to expect on August 14.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 15:30 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 series is launching on August 14 in India. (HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all set to make their debut on August 14 in India. While much has already been revealed about the devices, including the design and specifications through official unveils and leaks, there are still many things that Google has kept under wraps to surprise users at launch. One of those surprises could be free satellite connectivity, similar to what certain Apple iPhone models offer.

Based on reports, Google could follow Apple's footsteps and bring its own take on an emergency SOS system that works to rescue those in emergency situations without cellular connectivity.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9 Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity: What It Means for Pixel Users

Earlier this month, Android Authority, in an apk teradown revealed the presence of this feature, while others reproted on users briefly coming across a Satellite SOS menu before it was taken down. It featured options to communicate location, send texts, and more—without cellular coverage. It is possible that Google may bring satellite connectivity to the new Pixel 9 lineup launching in August. This would certainly make the phones more feature-packed and competitive with Apple and its Android rivals from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus.

Additionally, this feature has proven to be highly useful for iPhone users. Time and again, we have seen how people were able to be rescued thanks to it. Therefore, having the same feature in Google's Pixel phones will help convince more people, especially those who go on adventures, to invest in the devices. Also, considering Google is well ahead in the mapping game, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary if Google's implementation proves to be better than others.

Having said that, it is also possible that the satellite connectivity feature only stays free to use for up to 2 years after the Pixel 9 series launches, as this is the case with Apple devices as well. “Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years after the activation of an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.” Apple says on its support page.

Pixel 9 Release Is Near: What More to Expect

We have seen a plethora of leaks so far surrounding the Pixel 9, with one from OnLeaks suggesting that the Pixel 9 will feature 12GB of RAM as standard. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to have 16GB of RAM as standard. All models will be powered by the Tensor G4, ensuring that even the more affordable Pixel 9 will not fall short in performance compared to its Pro counterparts, though it may lack the advanced triple camera setup and Super Actua displays found in the Pro models.

Regarding aesthetics, the Pixel 9 series is expected to feature vibrant colour options like pink and more to attract new buyers. It is also expected to include flat sides and a floating camera bump.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 15:30 IST
