Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14

Google Pixel 9 series is just two weeks away from its official launch, but it may not be good news for people waiting for the Android 15. Yes, Google may not roll out Android 15 with the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Over the years, it has become a trend for the tech giant to officially launch the new Android versions with the Pixel phones, however, in 2024 we may get the new Pixel 9 series with Android 14 out of the box. Know more about what Google has planned for the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Also read: Pixel 9 series launching soon: Google may bring this free ‘iPhone-like' feature, check details here

More about Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.65 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Android 15 not ready for rollout?

According to an Android Headline report, the Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be launched with Android 14 instead of Android 15 out of the box. This may come as a surprise to many as launching a flagship-range smartphone with an older OS version is not what we expected this year from Google. The reason behind the delay was not stated, however, it is speculated that since the launch is happening ahead of schedule, Android 15 may not be ready for the official rollout.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro's camera? – Here's what we know so far

Well, if the rumours are true, then it would be quite disappointing for Pixel 9 buyers during the initial months. As of now, Google has rolled out the final beta version of Android 15 and it should be ready for final release by the time of Pixel 9 launch. However, the company is again expecting a delay as last year. Despite the delay, Google is still expected to offer 7 years of Android OS updates, therefore, the smartphone will last till 2031.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details

However, note that the information is based on rumours and does not provide any credibility as of now. Therefore, we must wait for August 14 to confirm whether the Pixel 9 series is coming with Android 14 or Android 15. The report also speculates that the new OS will be rolled out in the month of September, therefore, people buying the Pixel 9 phone later this year may get Android 15 out of the Box.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!