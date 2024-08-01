 Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14 | Mobile News

Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14

Google Pixel 9 series may get Android 14 during launch instead of Android 15. know what the recent rumours say about the upcoming Pixel 9 series and Android 15.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 08:42 IST
Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what’s coming ahead of launch
Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google )
Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14
2/5 This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim. (HT Tech)
Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14
3/5 The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14
4/5 Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.  (Google )
Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14
5/5 Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.  (HT Tech)
Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here’s why Google may be forced to use Android 14
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 9 series to skip Android 15 during launch, check details. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 series is just two weeks away from its official launch, but it may not be good news for people waiting for the Android 15. Yes, Google may not roll out Android 15 with the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Over the years, it has become a trend for the tech giant to officially launch the new Android versions with the Pixel phones, however, in 2024 we may get the new Pixel 9 series with Android 14 out of the box. Know more about what Google has planned for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. 

Also read: Pixel 9 series launching soon: Google may bring this free ‘iPhone-like' feature, check details here

Android 15 not ready for rollout?

According to an Android Headline report, the Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be launched with Android 14 instead of Android 15 out of the box. This may come as a surprise to many as launching a flagship-range smartphone with an older OS version is not what we expected this year from Google. The reason behind the delay was not stated, however, it is speculated that since the launch is happening ahead of schedule, Android 15 may not be ready for the official rollout. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro's camera? – Here's what we know so far

Well, if the rumours are true, then it would be quite disappointing for Pixel 9 buyers during the initial months. As of now, Google has rolled out the final beta version of Android 15 and it should be ready for final release by the time of Pixel 9 launch. However, the company is again expecting a delay as last year. Despite the delay, Google is still expected to offer 7 years of Android OS updates, therefore, the smartphone will last till 2031. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series likely to get this Apple Intelligence-like feature, redesigned Panorama mode: Check details

However, note that the information is based on rumours and does not provide any credibility as of now. Therefore, we must wait for August 14 to confirm whether the Pixel 9 series is coming with Android 14 or Android 15. The report also speculates that the new OS will be rolled out in the month of September, therefore, people buying the Pixel 9 phone later this year may get Android 15 out of the Box. 

