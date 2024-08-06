Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what’s coming ahead of August 14 launch

Pixel 9 series is less than 10 days away from its official launch on August 14 in India. While we have an idea about what Google will announce via leaks and rumours, several new information about the devices are coming forward. As we get closer to the launch date, the rumours about the Pixel 9 series have been spreading rapidly. Now, in a new leak, a tipster revealed that Google has designed a new 45W charging adapter which will likely support Pixel 9. Know more about what's coming.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: Here's how much the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may cost

More about Google Pixel Google Pixel Black

Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 32 GB Storage See full Specifications

Pixel 9 series charging upgrade

A tipster who goes by the name @MysteryLupin on X shared a post on the platform showcasing the new 45W Google charging adapter. While previous rumours claimed that we might get a charging upgrade, this new leak may have confirmed if the Pixel 9 series will get a faster charging speed. As of now, the adapter features a two-pin European plug as it is the standard design in several regions. However, in the US, UK and Australia, the adapter may get different points suitable for their charging points.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

However, the design is expected to remain the same for every country. Google's new 45W charging adapter now has a new oval-like design, making look quite compact and aesthetic. If the rumours about Pixel 9 supporting 45W charging are true, then this would be a much-needed upgrade. The Pixel users have been using the 30W charging since the Pixel 6 series. Despite having a 30W charging adapter, the Pixel 6 Pro has a maximum charging speed of 23W which was concerning.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like

Therefore, even if Google launches the new 45W charging adapter, it is unsure if the devices will be capable of charging up to the given speed or less. However, it is expected to exceed the 30W charging speed, making it a worthy upgrade for people buying the Pixel 9 series. However, as of now, it is unclear when Google will launch the adapter, but it is expected to be introduced in the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13 in global regions and August 14 in India.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!