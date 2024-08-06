 Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what’s coming ahead of August 14 launch | Mobile News

Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what's coming ahead of August 14 launch

The upcoming Pixel 9 series may come with a new 45W charging adapter, know what's coming ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Aug 06 2024, 11:27 IST
Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what's coming ahead of launch
Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what's coming ahead of August 14 launch
The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming "Made by Google" event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what’s coming ahead of August 14 launch
This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim.
Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what’s coming ahead of August 14 launch
The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.
Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what’s coming ahead of August 14 launch
Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.
Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what’s coming ahead of August 14 launch
Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.
Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what’s coming ahead of August 14 launch
Pixel 9 series may support 45W charging as Google plans to launch a new adapter.

Pixel 9 series is less than 10 days away from its official launch on August 14 in India. While we have an idea about what Google will announce via leaks and rumours, several new information about the devices are coming forward. As we get closer to the launch date, the rumours about the Pixel 9 series have been spreading rapidly. Now, in a new leak, a tipster revealed that Google has designed a new 45W charging adapter which will likely support Pixel 9. Know more about what's coming.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: Here's how much the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may cost

Pixel 9 series charging upgrade

A tipster who goes by the name @MysteryLupin on X shared a post on the platform showcasing the new 45W Google charging adapter. While previous rumours claimed that we might get a charging upgrade, this new leak may have confirmed if the Pixel 9 series will get a faster charging speed. As of now, the adapter features a two-pin European plug as it is the standard design in several regions. However, in the US, UK and Australia, the adapter may get different points suitable for their charging points.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

However, the design is expected to remain the same for every country. Google's new 45W charging adapter now has a new oval-like design, making look quite compact and aesthetic. If the rumours about Pixel 9 supporting 45W charging are true, then this would be a much-needed upgrade. The Pixel users have been using the 30W charging since the Pixel 6 series. Despite having a 30W charging adapter, the Pixel 6 Pro has a maximum charging speed of 23W which was concerning.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted at Starbucks with official case, see how the new Google Fold looks like

Therefore, even if Google launches the new 45W charging adapter, it is unsure if the devices will be capable of charging up to the given speed or less. However, it is expected to exceed the 30W charging speed, making it a worthy upgrade for people buying the Pixel 9 series. However, as of now, it is unclear when Google will launch the adapter, but it is expected to be introduced in the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13 in global regions and August 14 in India.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 11:27 IST
