Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Foldable smartphones of 2024 compared

Vivo recently introduced the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India, priced under Rs. 1,60,000. This marks Vivo's debut in the foldable phone market in India. Known for its sleek design and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the X Fold 3 Pro competes directly with the other foldables like the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2, which is likely to make its debut at the Made by Google event on August 13. So before you get your hands on the forthcoming Google Pixel Fold 2, here's a specs comparison of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Design

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro measures 11.2mm thick when folded and 5.2mm thick when unfolded, weighing 236 grams. It uses an Armour architecture. In comparison, The upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a more slender design with a reduced width for its external display when compared to its previous iteration.

More about Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Eclipse Black

Eclipse Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review: Foldable marvel with a price tag of ₹1,59,999

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Display

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch main foldable display, both using AMOLED and LTPO 8 technology. They support a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits local peak brightness. On the other hand, recent design leaks indicate that Google might be taking a bold approach with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Rumoured to have a 6.29-inch outer screen and an 8.02-inch inner display with a resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels, peak brightness of 1,600 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. it could boast larger screens compared to other foldable devices on the market.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Camera

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a triple camera setup: a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP wide-angle AF camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP secondary sensor, and a 10.8MP tertiary sensor. A 10MP front camera will handle selfies and video calls.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: Which foldable smartphone is a better buy at over ₹1 lakh- Specs compared

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Performance

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In comparison, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is anticipated to be powered by Google's upcoming Tensor G4 chip and could feature up to 12GB of RAM with storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

Also read: iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more flagship smartphones to buy this year

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,59,999, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to launch in India with a starting price of approximately ₹1.5 lakhs for the 256GB variant and around ₹1.6 lakhs for the 512GB model.