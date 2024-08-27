Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel

Google Pixel 9 series was launched this month with a new camera module, upgraded specifications, and new AI features. Earlier this year, the tech giant also launched the affordable Pixel 8a smartphone with similar features as the flagship Pixel 8 series. Now that the new generation Pixel has been announced, people are looking forward to what the Pixel 9a will look like in terms of design and specifications. Now, in a recent leak, the real-life images of Pixel 9a were tipped showcasing possible design and camera module.

Pixel 9a design images

9To5Google spotted an X post from the tipster ShrimpApplePro, showcasing the images of a smartphone, which was claimed to be the upcoming Pixel 9a. The official source of the image was highlighted from a private Facebook account, however, later the post was deleted. Now, the image of the smartphone which may be the Pixel 9a showcases a completely new design with a new camera module if we compare it to the current Pixel 9 series.

Source: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 26, 2024

Therefore, based on the leaked images, the Pixel 9a is expected to discard the bulky camera module. However, it retains a dual camera setup similar to the Pixel 9. Apart from the camera bar, the Pixel 9a may come with a similar boxy design as the Pixel 9 series with curved edges and flat side rails. The smartphone display was also showcased which may have a similar bezel proportion as the flagship Pixel 9 model. The tipster also leaked that the Pixel 9a may be launched by the end of the year instead of May 2025.

In the image, the Pixel 9a was seen in Black colourways, however, rumours suggest that it may include four colour options that may include a new “Silver” variant. Apart from the design, the smartphone will likely feature Google's Tensor G4 chipset and new AI features introduced with the Pixel 9 series. Furthermore, the camera and battery life of the smartphone may also get an upgrade from the recent Pixel 8a smartphone.

Considering Pixel 9 launch took place two months ahead of its schedule, it is possible that Google may also plan to launch Pixel 9a sooner than expected.

