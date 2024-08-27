 Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel | Mobile News

Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel

Pixel 9a design images were tipped showcasing a new camera bar and a similar boxy design as the Pixel 9 series. Know what’s coming ahead of its official launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 09:25 IST
Google Pixel 9 series launched in India: Here are 5 new AI features to try
Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel
1/5 Gemini Live: Google launched a new AI-powered mobile assistance for Android devices. This new conversational assistant works on voice prompts and it can make human-like conversations with users. Additionally, Gemini Live is integrated with several Google apps so users can prompt Gemini to conduct complex tasks such as setting a reminder or extracting information from Gmail, photos or videos.  (Google)
Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel
2/5 Pixel Studio: This is a new AI-powered app currently available on the Pixel 9 series smartphones. It is an image generator tool powered by Tensor G4 and Imagen 3 text-to-image model enabling users to make style changes on an image or create, personal stickers, invitation cards, and more using prompts.  (Google)
Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel
3/5 Pixel Screenshots: It is again a new Pixel 9 series app that enables users to save, organize and recall certain information from images. Users can extract information from screenshots such as addresses, browsed shopping items, and much more. Users just have to type a prompt on the search tab and the feature will provide you with relevant information and images.  (Google)
Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel
4/5 Custom weather reports: Google has redesigned the Weather app for Pixel 9 users and now it comes with some new AI features. The app leverages Gemini Nano to generate customised weather reports to provide users with detailed information about the entire day based on user requirements. (Google)
Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel
5/5 Call notes: The next interesting feature which generation transcription of the entire call. It is an AI-powered on-device feature which makes sure users maintain their privacy while being on call. Google said, “If you need information like an appointment time, an important address or a phone number to call back, turn on Call Notes and all the details and transcript will be available in the call log." (Google)
Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel
Pixel 9a design was leaked online, know what it will look like before launch. (Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 series was launched this month with a new camera module, upgraded specifications, and new AI features. Earlier this year, the tech giant also launched the affordable Pixel 8a smartphone with similar features as the flagship Pixel 8 series. Now that the new generation Pixel has been announced, people are looking forward to what the Pixel 9a will look like in terms of design and specifications. Now, in a recent leak, the real-life images of Pixel 9a were tipped showcasing possible design and camera module.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?

More about Google Pixel 9A
Google Pixel 9A
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Pixel 9a design images

9To5Google spotted an X post from the tipster ShrimpApplePro, showcasing the images of a smartphone, which was claimed to be the upcoming Pixel 9a. The official source of the image was highlighted from a private Facebook account, however, later the post was deleted. Now, the image of the smartphone which may be the Pixel 9a showcases a completely new design with a new camera module if we compare it to the current Pixel 9 series.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9: 3 hidden features you'll love (But no one's talking about)

Therefore, based on the leaked images, the Pixel 9a is expected to discard the bulky camera module. However, it retains a dual camera setup similar to the Pixel 9. Apart from the camera bar, the Pixel 9a may come with a similar boxy design as the Pixel 9 series with curved edges and flat side rails. The smartphone display was also showcased which may have a similar bezel proportion as the flagship Pixel 9 model. The tipster also leaked that the Pixel 9a may be launched by the end of the year instead of May 2025.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider

In the image, the Pixel 9a was seen in Black colourways, however, rumours suggest that it may include four colour options that may include a new “Silver” variant. Apart from the design, the smartphone will likely feature Google's Tensor G4 chipset and new AI features introduced with the Pixel 9 series. Furthermore, the camera and battery life of the smartphone may also get an upgrade from the recent Pixel 8a smartphone.

Considering Pixel 9 launch took place two months ahead of its schedule, it is possible that Google may also plan to launch Pixel 9a sooner than expected.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 09:25 IST
