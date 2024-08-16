 Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider

Looking for Google Pixel 9 alternatives? Here are the top 5 flagship smartphone options to buy under Rs.80000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 13:29 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 series launched in India: Here are 5 new AI features to try
Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
1/5 Gemini Live: Google launched a new AI-powered mobile assistance for Android devices. This new conversational assistant works on voice prompts and it can make human-like conversations with users. Additionally, Gemini Live is integrated with several Google apps so users can prompt Gemini to conduct complex tasks such as setting a reminder or extracting information from Gmail, photos or videos.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
2/5 Pixel Studio: This is a new AI-powered app currently available on the Pixel 9 series smartphones. It is an image generator tool powered by Tensor G4 and Imagen 3 text-to-image model enabling users to make style changes on an image or create, personal stickers, invitation cards, and more using prompts.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
3/5 Pixel Screenshots: It is again a new Pixel 9 series app that enables users to save, organize and recall certain information from images. Users can extract information from screenshots such as addresses, browsed shopping items, and much more. Users just have to type a prompt on the search tab and the feature will provide you with relevant information and images.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
4/5 Custom weather reports: Google has redesigned the Weather app for Pixel 9 users and now it comes with some new AI features. The app leverages Gemini Nano to generate customised weather reports to provide users with detailed information about the entire day based on user requirements. (Google)
Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
5/5 Call notes: The next interesting feature which generation transcription of the entire call. It is an AI-powered on-device feature which makes sure users maintain their privacy while being on call. Google said, “If you need information like an appointment time, an important address or a phone number to call back, turn on Call Notes and all the details and transcript will be available in the call log." (Google)
Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
icon View all Images
From iPhone 15 to OnePlus 12, check out the top 5 Pixel 9 alternatives. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 alternatives: The Pixel 9 series is here with a hefty price tag and some upgrades. The vanilla Pixel 9 model has also received a range of upgrades with a new design, processor, AI features, and more. However, if you are looking for more options in a similar price range, then we curated a list of Pixel 9 alternatives that will help you determine which smartphone under Rs.80000 is worth buying.

Also read: Can Pixel 9's Gemini AI beat iPhone 16's Apple Intelligence? Check 3 key points

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9
  • Peony
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Check details
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Buy now
Apple iPhone 15 Mini
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 5.4 inches Display Size
₹70,990
Check details

Google Pixel 9 alternatives 

iPhone 15: iPhone 15 was launched last year with upgraded cameras and new colourways, gaining a lot of traction in the flagship smartphone market. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For performance, the smartphone is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?


Samsung Galaxy S24: This is the latest Samsung S-series smartphone that offers Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy S24 features a  6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP  ultrawide sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset that offers impressive performance. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro

OnePlus 12: The next Pixel 9 alternative on the list is the OnePlus 12 which was launched last year with impressive design and camera capabilities. The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone comes with a 5400 mAh battery and 100W fast charging support


Vivo X100: This smartphone created a lot of buzz in the flagship smartphone segment due to its camera capabilities. The Vivo X100 MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor for performance. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup which is co-engineered by Zeiss Optics. It features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3.2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16

Xiaomi 14: Lastly, we have the Xiaomi 14 as the Pixel 9 alternative which comes with competitive specifications and features. The smartphone comes with a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for performance. Additionally, it comes with a Leica professional camera sensor to capture high-quality images. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 13:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series launch date likely to be revealed on this day: here’s what we know so far iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple iqoo z9s design teased ahead of august 21 launch: know what the smartphone will look like google pixel 8 gets rs. 21000 price cut in flipkart sale ahead of pixel 9 india launch, available at just rs… can pixel 9’s gemini ai beat iphone 16’s apple intelligence? check 3 key points samsung galaxy m35 5g vs iqoo z9 5g: find the best value 5g smartphone infinix note 40x 5g vs moto g64 5g: know which smartphone is better under rs.15000 iqoo z9s and iqoo z9s pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on aug 21- details iphone se 4 likely to be more powerful than iphone 15, to get design and features from iphone 16 pixel 9 weather app now available for android 14 users: know who to get it on your phone
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets