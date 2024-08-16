Google Pixel 9 alternatives: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other flagship phones that you can consider
Google Pixel 9 alternatives: The Pixel 9 series is here with a hefty price tag and some upgrades. The vanilla Pixel 9 model has also received a range of upgrades with a new design, processor, AI features, and more. However, if you are looking for more options in a similar price range, then we curated a list of Pixel 9 alternatives that will help you determine which smartphone under Rs.80000 is worth buying.
Google Pixel 9 alternatives
iPhone 15: iPhone 15 was launched last year with upgraded cameras and new colourways, gaining a lot of traction in the flagship smartphone market. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For performance, the smartphone is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 14 Pro models.
Samsung Galaxy S24: This is the latest Samsung S-series smartphone that offers Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset that offers impressive performance.
OnePlus 12: The next Pixel 9 alternative on the list is the OnePlus 12 which was launched last year with impressive design and camera capabilities. The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone comes with a 5400 mAh battery and 100W fast charging support
Vivo X100: This smartphone created a lot of buzz in the flagship smartphone segment due to its camera capabilities. The Vivo X100 MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor for performance. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup which is co-engineered by Zeiss Optics. It features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3.2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
Xiaomi 14: Lastly, we have the Xiaomi 14 as the Pixel 9 alternative which comes with competitive specifications and features. The smartphone comes with a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for performance. Additionally, it comes with a Leica professional camera sensor to capture high-quality images.
