 Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick? | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Know if you should buy the Pixel 9 smartphone or the Pixel 8a does a similar job at an affordable price.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 13:10 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 series launched in India: Here are 5 new AI features to try
Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?
1/5 Gemini Live: Google launched a new AI-powered mobile assistance for Android devices. This new conversational assistant works on voice prompts and it can make human-like conversations with users. Additionally, Gemini Live is integrated with several Google apps so users can prompt Gemini to conduct complex tasks such as setting a reminder or extracting information from Gmail, photos or videos.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?
2/5 Pixel Studio: This is a new AI-powered app currently available on the Pixel 9 series smartphones. It is an image generator tool powered by Tensor G4 and Imagen 3 text-to-image model enabling users to make style changes on an image or create, personal stickers, invitation cards, and more using prompts.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?
3/5 Pixel Screenshots: It is again a new Pixel 9 series app that enables users to save, organize and recall certain information from images. Users can extract information from screenshots such as addresses, browsed shopping items, and much more. Users just have to type a prompt on the search tab and the feature will provide you with relevant information and images.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?
4/5 Custom weather reports: Google has redesigned the Weather app for Pixel 9 users and now it comes with some new AI features. The app leverages Gemini Nano to generate customised weather reports to provide users with detailed information about the entire day based on user requirements. (Google)
Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?
5/5 Call notes: The next interesting feature which generation transcription of the entire call. It is an AI-powered on-device feature which makes sure users maintain their privacy while being on call. Google said, “If you need information like an appointment time, an important address or a phone number to call back, turn on Call Notes and all the details and transcript will be available in the call log." (Google)
Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?
icon View all Images
Check out the detailed comparison between Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a. (Google/ HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: The Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 8a are the new offerings from the tech giant that include all the latest technology, specs, and features. While the standard Pixel 9 models come under the flagship series, the Pixel 8a is an affordable smartphone that comes under the higher mid-range smartphone category. Therefore, if you are considering buying a Pixel smartphone, then know if you should invest in the flagship model or get the Pixel 8a model to satisfy your day-to-day requirements. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9's Studio app is creating offensive Nazi and violent images, report says

You may be interested in

20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹107,750₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a:

Design and display:

In terms of design, the Pixel 8a resembles the flagship Pixel series with a pill-shaped camera module. However, the Pixel 9 comes with a redesigned camera module and a glossy aluminium frame, which gives it a more premium look. For protection and durability, the Pixel 9 is backed by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and has received an IP68 rating, on the other hand, the Pixel 8a comes with a corning Gorilla Glass 3 and IP67 rating which is decent considering the price gap. However, both smartphones look premium and compact. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of display, the Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED with 1080 x 2424 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2700nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Pixel 8a features a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2000nits peak brightness. Therefore, the display technology is somewhat similar except for the sizes.

Also read: Google Pixel 9: 3 hidden features you'll love (But no one's talking about)

Camera:

The Pixel 9 surely has the greater advantage of improved image quality and an upgraded camera sensor. However, the Pixel 8a also comes with some eye-catching specs enabling users to capture detailed photographs. The Pixel 8a features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 64MP wide-angle main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 features a  50MP wide-angle main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the Pixel 8a has a 13MP selfie camera and the Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP camera.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro

Performance and battery life:

In terms of performance, Pixel 9 comes with a  Tensor G4 processor which is a significant upgrade from Tensor G3 powering the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9 may offer a faster and smoother performance in comparison to the Pixel 8a due to 12GB of RAM that may process demanding tasks with ease. However, the software experience and AI features are quite similar in both smartphones. Therefore, some exclusive Pixel 9 AI features which are also expected to come in the Pixel 8a smartphones. However, we may have to wait for some time.

Considering the battery life, the Pixel 9 is backed by a greater 4700mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 8a comes with a 4,492mAh battery, Therefore, the Pixel 9 would offer greater battery life and also fast charging support due to the new 45W charging support,

Price:

The Pixel 9 was announced with a starting price of Rs. 79999. On the other hand, the Pixel 8a is priced at Rs. 52999 for the 8G RAM and 128GB storage. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 13:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iphone 16 action button to get new customisation features with ios 18- know what’s coming iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple whatsapp user? big emoji update rolled out! here is what you will get now iphone users get new version of latest ios update: here’s what it means and why you should install it right now vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced
10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets