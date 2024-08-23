Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Should you spend big on Google flagship or the mid-ranger is a worthy pick?

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: The Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 8a are the new offerings from the tech giant that include all the latest technology, specs, and features. While the standard Pixel 9 models come under the flagship series, the Pixel 8a is an affordable smartphone that comes under the higher mid-range smartphone category. Therefore, if you are considering buying a Pixel smartphone, then know if you should invest in the flagship model or get the Pixel 8a model to satisfy your day-to-day requirements.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a:

Design and display:

In terms of design, the Pixel 8a resembles the flagship Pixel series with a pill-shaped camera module. However, the Pixel 9 comes with a redesigned camera module and a glossy aluminium frame, which gives it a more premium look. For protection and durability, the Pixel 9 is backed by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and has received an IP68 rating, on the other hand, the Pixel 8a comes with a corning Gorilla Glass 3 and IP67 rating which is decent considering the price gap. However, both smartphones look premium and compact.

In terms of display, the Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED with 1080 x 2424 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2700nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Pixel 8a features a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2000nits peak brightness. Therefore, the display technology is somewhat similar except for the sizes.

Camera:

The Pixel 9 surely has the greater advantage of improved image quality and an upgraded camera sensor. However, the Pixel 8a also comes with some eye-catching specs enabling users to capture detailed photographs. The Pixel 8a features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 64MP wide-angle main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 features a 50MP wide-angle main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the Pixel 8a has a 13MP selfie camera and the Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP camera.

Performance and battery life:

In terms of performance, Pixel 9 comes with a Tensor G4 processor which is a significant upgrade from Tensor G3 powering the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9 may offer a faster and smoother performance in comparison to the Pixel 8a due to 12GB of RAM that may process demanding tasks with ease. However, the software experience and AI features are quite similar in both smartphones. Therefore, some exclusive Pixel 9 AI features which are also expected to come in the Pixel 8a smartphones. However, we may have to wait for some time.

Considering the battery life, the Pixel 9 is backed by a greater 4700mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 8a comes with a 4,492mAh battery, Therefore, the Pixel 9 would offer greater battery life and also fast charging support due to the new 45W charging support,



Price:

The Pixel 9 was announced with a starting price of Rs. 79999. On the other hand, the Pixel 8a is priced at Rs. 52999 for the 8G RAM and 128GB storage.

