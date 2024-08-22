Google Pixel 9: 3 hidden features you’ll love (But no one’s talking about)

Google Pixel 9 reviews are out, and as things stand, Google has done a good job improving the products and ensuring the hardware is on point this time. However, during the keynote, Google placed significant emphasis on AI features, but a few truly useful software and hardware features went unnoticed. So, here are three cool and practical features you should look forward to if you're planning to buy a Pixel 9 series phone.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max to have slimmer bezels than Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL - All details

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 6.3 inches Display Size

6.3 inches Display Size Google Tensor G4 Processor See full Specifications

Pixel 9 Supports USB-C Display Output

Google Pixel 9 series devices are the first phones by Google to support USB-C display output straight out of the box (Pixel 8 supports it via a software update). This means you can simply use a USB-C to USB-C display-compatible cable and connect it to a screen with a DisplayPort through USB-C. This makes it convenient to turn your device into a handy, pocketable computer of sorts. Plus, if you want to view media from your device on a larger display, that is possible too.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

That said, don't expect Samsung DeX-like functionality or a dedicated software mode. It's essentially just a stretched-out version of the usual interface you see.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly

Pixel 9 Will Let You Track It Even When Switched Off

As spotted by Android Authority, the Pixel 9, like the Pixel 8, supports the ability to be tracked using the Find My Device network even hours after it has been switched off. This works by tracking the device's location using Bluetooth and data from nearby Android devices. Those using Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 devices will see a “Find phone if battery runs out” prompt the first time their battery runs low. This is a feature everyone is likely to appreciate.

Pixel 9 Gets iPhone-like Battery Cycle Count Information

Similar to the iPhone 15 series, Pixel 9 users can now view the number of charge cycles their battery has undergone—making it easier to assess how old a battery is. This is also a common way to judge the condition of a phone when buying from the second-hand market. However, like the iPhone 15, Google doesn't specify how much the battery is expected to degrade after, say, 1,000 cycles. For the iPhone 15, Apple states that it is typical for batteries to lose 20% of their capacity after reaching 1,000 charge cycles.

Also Read: Samsung introduces life-saving feature for Galaxy Watches- Know what it is and how it works