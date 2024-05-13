Poco F6 to launch on May 23: Check expected specs, launch details and more
Poco F6 will debut globally on May 23. Know expected price, specs, launch details and more.
Poco F6 are set for their official debut on May 23. The unveiling event is scheduled to take place in Dubai at 15:00 local time, 12:00 in the UK, and 04:30 pm in India. as confirmed by Poco in a recent announcement on X. The global launch of the Poco F6 series has stirred anticipation, especially after its recent appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database, revealing its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
Also read: OnePlus 11R vs Moto Edge 50 Pro specs comparison: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40,000?
You may be interested in
- Mirror Black
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Martian Orange
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Orion Blue
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
POCO F6 Global Launch
Although specific details regarding the Poco F6 remain undisclosed by the brand, hints from Flipkart's teaser suggest that the Poco F6 might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3.
mobile to buy?
Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro set to unfold in India: From display size, hinge mechanism to camera - what to expect
POCO F6: Expected Specs
The Poco F6 is anticipated to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Camera setup may include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor. Expect a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71715601043374