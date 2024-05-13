Poco F6 to launch on May 23: Check expected specs, launch details and more

Poco F6 are set for their official debut on May 23. The unveiling event is scheduled to take place in Dubai at 15:00 local time, 12:00 in the UK, and 04:30 pm in India. as confirmed by Poco in a recent announcement on X. The global launch of the Poco F6 series has stirred anticipation, especially after its recent appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database, revealing its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

POCO F6 Global Launch

Although specific details regarding the Poco F6 remain undisclosed by the brand, hints from Flipkart's teaser suggest that the Poco F6 might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3.

POCO F6: Expected Specs

The Poco F6 is anticipated to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Camera setup may include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor. Expect a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

