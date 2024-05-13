 Poco F6 to launch on May 23: Check expected specs, launch details and more | Mobile News

Poco F6 to launch on May 23: Check expected specs, launch details and more

Poco F6 will debut globally on May 23. Know expected price, specs, launch details and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 13 2024, 19:01 IST
Poco F6 to launch on May 23
Poco announces official launch date for Poco F6, promising exciting features and performance. (Poco)

Poco F6 are set for their official debut on May 23. The unveiling event is scheduled to take place in Dubai at 15:00 local time, 12:00 in the UK, and 04:30 pm in India. as confirmed by Poco in a recent announcement on X. The global launch of the Poco F6 series has stirred anticipation, especially after its recent appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database, revealing its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

POCO F6 Global Launch

Although specific details regarding the Poco F6 remain undisclosed by the brand, hints from Flipkart's teaser suggest that the Poco F6 might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3.

POCO F6: Expected Specs

The Poco F6 is anticipated to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Camera setup may include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor. Expect a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 13 May, 17:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets