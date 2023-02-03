Poco X5 Pro launching soon in India; What's special?

Poco is expanding its X-series with the launch of the Poco X5 Pro smartphone next week. The company confirmed that the Poco X5 Pro will be launching in India on February 6. Poco X5 Pro will succeed the Poco X4 Pro that was launched last year with Snapdragon 695 chipset. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications, while the rest of the details have been covered by leaks and rumours. Does it have something special to offer? Here are all the details about the upcoming Poco X5 Pro.

Poco X5 Pro key specs

Poco X5 Pro will come with an upgraded Snapdragon 778G chipset. This has been confirmed by the company. The company also revealed that the smartphone has a 545K+ AnTuTu benchmark score. It is also confirmed that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The storage capacity is said to be 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM with a 256GB, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. For software support, the phone will run Android 12 with MIUI 14 for Poco.

For photography, it will pack a 108MP camera sensor at the rear coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, 91Mobiles suggested. Also, a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery with expected 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It may get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Poco X5 Pro expected price

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the POCO X5 Pro is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 21000 and Rs. 23000. It must be noted that the Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched at a price of Rs. 18999 for the base 6GB/64GB variant in India last year.