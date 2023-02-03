    Trending News

    Poco X5 Pro launching soon in India; What's special?

    Poco X5 Pro is all set to launch in India this week with some notable features. Does it have something special to offer? Read on to know.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 16:14 IST
    Poco X4 Pro 5G, Infinix Note 12 5G to Oppo F19 Pro, 5 smartphones under 20000 in Flipkart sale
    image caption
    1/6 The Flipkart Big Saving Days is one of such sales by Flipkart which offers you huge discounting deals on the different products and items with mind-blowing discounts. The Flipkart Sale is Live now and will continue till December 21, 2022. Here is the list of the phones which are available. (Flipkart )
    Poco X4 Pro 5G
    2/6 The first in the list is Poco X4 Pro 5G. This smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity and is selling at Rs. 16999 on Flipkart. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor and a 16 MP selfie camera at the front. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Second in the list is Infinix Note 12 5G. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is listed at Rs. 13999 in the Flipkart sale. This device is Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. (Infinix)
    image caption
    4/6 Motorola G72 5G is third in the list. It is available on Flipkart at a discount of 41% which makes its price drop to Rs. 14,999 While bank offers can drop the price even more. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor and runs on Android operating system. (Motorola)
    image caption
    5/6 Fourth in the list is Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. It comes with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and it is available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 17490 on Flipkart. (Oppo)
    image caption
    6/6 Last but not the least in the list is Realme 9 Pro 5G. It is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. The 6GB RAM model can be purchased at Rs. 18999 on Flipkart right now. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Poco X4 Pro 5G
    Poco X5 Pro is confirmed to feature a 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, and Snapdragon 778G chipset. (HT Tech)

    Poco is expanding its X-series with the launch of the Poco X5 Pro smartphone next week. The company confirmed that the Poco X5 Pro will be launching in India on February 6. Poco X5 Pro will succeed the Poco X4 Pro that was launched last year with Snapdragon 695 chipset. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications, while the rest of the details have been covered by leaks and rumours. Does it have something special to offer? Here are all the details about the upcoming Poco X5 Pro.

    Poco X5 Pro key specs

    Poco X5 Pro will come with an upgraded Snapdragon 778G chipset. This has been confirmed by the company. The company also revealed that the smartphone has a 545K+ AnTuTu benchmark score. It is also confirmed that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The storage capacity is said to be 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM with a 256GB, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. For software support, the phone will run Android 12 with MIUI 14 for Poco.

    For photography, it will pack a 108MP camera sensor at the rear coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter, 91Mobiles suggested. Also, a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery with expected 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It may get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Poco X5 Pro expected price

    As per a report by 91Mobiles, the POCO X5 Pro is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 21000 and Rs. 23000. It must be noted that the Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched at a price of Rs. 18999 for the base 6GB/64GB variant in India last year.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 16:14 IST
    Poco X5 Pro launching soon in India; What's special?
