Price drop alert! iPhone 14 Plus gets BIG discount, check full details of the deal here

iPhone 14 Plus is a larger version of the iPhone 14, with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It has the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 14, but it has a larger battery that provides up to 20 hours of video playback. The iPhone 14 Plus also has a new dual-camera system with a 12 MP main camera and a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens. This new camera system allows for better low-light photography and videography. It also features new safety features, such as emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection.

iPhone 14 Plus Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus by a huge amount, making it available at a very affordable price. The original price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is Rs. 89900. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 73999, which means you get a massive 17 percent discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the iPhone 14 Plus even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 14 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 35600 off on trading-in your old smartphone. However, keep in mind that the discount is conditional on the model and dependent on the condition of your old smartphone. You must also input the Pin code to check the availability of exchange offers in your area. Additionally, customers using Flipkart Axis Bank Cards can avail a discount of up to 5 percent on the smartphone.

If you are looking for a large display, powerful, and feature-rich smartphone that doesn't compromise on performance, the iPhone 14 Plus can be a great choice.