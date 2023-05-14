Realme 11 Pro+ set to launch with a whopping 200MP camera in India

Realme 11 Pro+ is expected to launch in India soon with a massive 200MP camera. What else is special? Know all about this camera-centric phone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 14 2023, 15:19 IST
Realme 11 Pro+
Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro may launch in India this week, leaks suggested. (Realme China)
Realme 11 Pro+
Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro may launch in India this week, leaks suggested. (Realme China)

Realme 11 Pro+ is set to join the 200MP camera smartphone club soon in India! The 200MP race began with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which emerged as the World's first smartphone that carries this massive shooter. Following this, we have seen a slew of smartphones such as Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Infinix Zero Ultra, and even the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra coming up with a 200MP camera. While some ended up being just a gimmick, others proved their potential with some praiseworthy performances.

Realme launched its Realme 11 Pro series in China to also enter the megapixel race. Now, Realme 11 Pro series is all set to launch in India on May 16, tipster Debayan Roy suggested. Lending credence to his words, Realme too started teasing the 200MP camera smartphone. Among the three Realme 11 Pro models launched in China, the company is expected to bring the Realme 11 Pro+ and the Realme 11 Pro in India. What does it all have to offer beyond a 200MP camera?

Realme 11 Pro+ specs and features

Realme 11 Pro+ is the top-end model of the series, which is tipped to get this massive camera. Based on China's variant, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 GPU for graphics. Its 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1080 X 2412 pixels, and a punch-hole cutout. Realme 11 Pro+ will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from the high-resolution 200MP primary camera, you may also get to see an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it offers a 32MP front camera.

Realme 11 Pro specs and features (expected)

On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 11 Pro is tipped to be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and 5000mAh battery. However, it will support 67W fast charging. Also, it will only get a 108MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP secondary camera and a 16MP selfie sensor.

Realme 11 Pro series expected price in India

Realme has introduced the Realme 11 Pro in China priced at RMB 1799, which is approximately Rs. 21,300. Additionally, the higher-end variant, the Realme 11 Pro+, is available at RMB 2099, equivalent to approximately Rs. 24,900. However, the final price in India will be unveiled only after the launch.

First Published Date: 14 May, 15:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

