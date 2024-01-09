 Realme C67 5g 6gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM

Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 13,900 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 09 January 2024
Key Specs
₹13,900
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 13,900.  At Amazon, the Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 13,550.


Realme C67 5g 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2.05, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • S5KJN1, ISO-CELL
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
Design
  • 76 mm
  • 7.89 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 190 grams
  • 165.7 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Sunny Oasis, Dark Purple
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 550 nits
  • 392 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • 86.58 %
  • 91.40 %
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Realme UI
  • Android v13
  • December 16, 2023 (Official)
  • realme
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 0.96 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • UFS 2.2
    Realme C67 5g 6gb Ram