Realme 13 series launched in India at Rs.17999: Check specifications, pricing and availability

Realme 13 5G series consisting of Realme 13 and Realme 13 + has launched in India. Here is a look at the specifications, pricing and availability of these smartphones.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 16:07 IST
Caption: Realme 13 series to be available for sale from September 6. (Realme)

Realme has finally launched the new Realme 13 5G series consisting of Realme 13+ 5G and Realme 13 5G smartphones in India. The latest Realme 13 series comes with impressive battery, camera and display upgrades. Know more about the specifications and pricing of these newly launched smartphones. 

Realme 13+ 5G specifications

Realme 13+ 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display alongside 120 Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme 13 + 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera and another 2MP camera sensor. It also has a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies and video calls. 

Realme 13 + 5G smartphone features a 5000mAh battery alongside 80W Ultra Charge support. The smartphone promises to keep the battery over 80 percent after completing 100 charging cycles. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. 

Realme 13 5G  specifications 

Realme 13 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of peak brightness. 

Realme 13 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Samsung S5 KJNS main camera with OIS and another 2MP camera sensor. It also features a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies and video calling. 

Realme 13 5G smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery alongside 45W Ultra Charge support. Just like the Plus model it also promises to keep the battery over 80 percent after completing 100 charging cycles. The smartphone also runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. 

Realme 13 5G series pricing 

Realme 13 5G starts at 17,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and this one costs 19,999. 

The starting price of Realme 13 5G consisting of 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage is 17,999. The other model having 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs. 19,999. 

The Realme 13 5G is available in three models of different memory and RAM storage. The variant with 8GB and 128GB comes at a price of Rs. 22,999. The variants featuring 8GB paired with 256  GB and 12GB paired with 256GB costs Rs. 24,999, and 26,999. 

The customers can buy the latest Realme 13 5G series smartphones from the Realme website, Flipkart and other stores starting September 6. The Realme 13 5G comes in Dark Purple and Speed Green colour variants and Realme 13+ 5G is available in Victory Gold and Speed Green colour options. 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 16:07 IST
