 Realme Narzo N63 - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
RealmeNarzoN63_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
RealmeNarzoN63_FrontCamera_8MP
RealmeNarzoN63_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39944/heroimage/162802-v2-realme-narzo-n63-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzoN63_3
Release date : 10 Jun 2024

Realme Narzo N63

Realme Narzo N63 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 7,199 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo N63 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo N63 now with free delivery.
Leather Blue Twilight Purple

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.74 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP

Realme Narzo N63 Variants & Price

Realme Narzo N63 price starts at ₹7,199 and goes upto ₹8,999. Realme Narzo N63 is available in 4 options.

₹7,199 28% OFF Leather Blue
  • 64 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,199 28% OFF Twilight Purpl
  • 64 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹8,999 18% OFF Twilight Purpl
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
₹8,999 18% OFF Leather Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
Realme Narzo N63 Latest Update

Realme Narzo N63 Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
6
Storage
4
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Unisoc T612

  • Display

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Standby time

    Up to 912 Hours(2G)

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Thickness

    7.74 mm

  • Weight

    189 grams

  • Height

    167.26 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Leather Blue, Twilight Purple

  • Width

    76.67 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.3 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.53 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    260 ppi

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Launch Date

    June 10, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Brand

    realme

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera(2.5" sensor size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T612

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

Last updated date: 12 September 2024
