Realme Narzo N63 - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:

Realme Narzo N63 Tecno Spark 8T

HT TECH SCORE 6 / 10 4 8 2 8 6 Performance Battery Display Camera Storage HT TECH SCORE 8 / 10 8 8 8 8 6

Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm