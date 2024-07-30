 Realme 13 Pro Plus - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Realme13ProPlus_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
Realme13ProPlus_FrontCamera_32MP
Realme13ProPlus_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40070/heroimage/163758-v7-realme-13-pro-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Realme13ProPlus_3
Release date : 30 Jul 2024

Realme 13 Pro Plus

Realme 13 Pro Plus is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 31,480 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro Plus now with free delivery.
Emerald Green Monet Gold
256 GB 512 GB
Price : ₹31,480 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Realme 13 Pro Plus Variants & Price

The price for the Realme 13 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 31,480 . This is the Realme 13 Pro Plus base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5200 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

Realme 13 Pro Plus Latest Update

Realme 13 Pro Plus Full Specifications

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Battery

    5200 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Capacity

    5200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 50 % in 19 minutes

  • Standby time

    Up to 412 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Width

    73.91 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Monet Gold, Emerald Green

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Height

    161.34 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Thickness

    8.23 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass, Vegan Leather

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.89 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    OLED (Curved Display)

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v7i, Glass 7i

  • Peak Brightness

    2000 nits

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, Exmor RS, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Launch Date

    July 30, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Software Support

    2 Years OS / 3 Years Security (estimated from the launch date)

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Starry Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (84° field-of-view), Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.56" sensor size, LYT 701, CMOS image sensor, 1µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.65, Periscope Camera(73 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 1.133 W/kg

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Last updated date: 26 September 2024
