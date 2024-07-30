Realme 13 Pro Plus - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Realme 13 Pro Plus is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 31,480 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro Plus now with free delivery.

Realme 13 Pro Plus Variants & Price

The price for the Realme 13 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 31,480 . This is the Realme 13 Pro Plus base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green. ...Read More Read Less

