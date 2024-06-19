Realme GT 6 price tipped ahead of June 20 launch- Check out pre-order offers and more

Realme GT 6 has been making headlines for several reasons these past days with Leaks about the devices circulating rapidly. Now that the launch is just a day away, we have an idea of what Realme is planning to announce about its new GT 6. However, in a recent leak, the price of Realme GT 6 was tipped just before the June 20 launch and it is safe to say that the smartphone will fall under the price range of Rs.40000.

Also read: Realme GT 6 shipment stolen in Spain: This is what the company has said

More about Realme GT Neo 6 Realme GT Neo 6 Lingxi Purple

Lingxi Purple 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Realme GT 6 Price (Expected)

According to a Smartprix report, the Realme GT 6 price was mistakenly revealed by the company which showcased that the smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs.39999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Additionally, the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 42999. However, the launch offers were not revealed on the website.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Realme to launch GT 6 and Buds Air 6 Pro in India on June 20th

Realme also revealed exciting pre-order offers ahead of the launch which also confirmed the storage variants of the device, the 8GB + 256GB and 16 GB + 512 GB variants will get a Rs.4000 bank discount and 12 GB + 256 GB will get Rs.3000 bank discount. The preorder of the smartphone will begin on June 20, 2024, from 2:30 PM. The offers will stay live till June 24.

Also read: Realme 13 Pro to launch soon in India

Realme GT 6 expected specs and features

The Realme has already unveiled several features of the GT 6 which include its processor, camera, and battery specifications. Based on the confirmed information, the Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone will also feature a 9-layer VC cooling system for effective heat management. The smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera, however, the other camera specs are yet to be revealed. It was also confirmed that the Realme GT 6 will feature a 5500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging.

The Realme GT 6 is expected to feature a ProXDR display with up to 6000nits brightness similar to the Realme GT 6T. However, more about the device is yet to be revealed tomorrow.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!