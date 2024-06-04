Realme 13 Pro to launch soon in India: Camera, specs and more details revealed

Realme is planning to launch a new generation, Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus smartphone in India. While the company has not announced the official launch date, the tipster says that the smartphones will debut this month in China with upgraded features and specifications. Recently, Realme 13 Pro colour options, RAM details and storage space were tipped online, giving us a glimpse of what may come in the smartphone.

Realme 13 Pro colour variants and storage

According to the 91Mobiles report, the Realme 13 Pro was spotted with the model number RMX3990 and it is expected to include three colour variants: monet gold, monet purple, and sky green colours. With the great success of the Realme 12 Pro variant, the company may announce four RAM and storage variants for the Realme 13 Pro. The RAM may come in 8GB and 12GB and up to 512GB internal storage.

With Realme 13 Pro, the Realme 13 Pro Plus will also make its debut in China with expected RAM of 12GB and storage capacity of up to 512GB. The higher variant of the smartphone is also expected to feature a 50MP 3X periscope camera. However, the information is based on leaks, therefore, take it with a pinch of salt. While the details and information about the upcoming Realme smartphone are very slim, we will wait for the official launch announcement to know what Realme has planned.

Check out the Realme 12 Pro specs to understand what may feature in the new generation smartphone.

Realme 12 Pro specs

The Realme 12 Pro sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM with extended 16GB RAM. The Realme 12 Pro comes with a triple setup camera which includes a 50MP Sony IMX 882 main camera with OIS and on the front, it features a 16MP selfie sensor. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

