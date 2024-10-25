 Realme GT 7 Pro design, AI features teased ahead of launch | Mobile News

Realme GT 7 Pro design, AI features teased ahead of launch

Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a brand-new design and several new AI features. know what Realme revealed at the ‘Dark Horse of AI’ global event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Oct 25 2024, 14:51 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro design, AI features teased ahead of launch
Realme GT 7 Pro to launch with a new Mars Explorer Edition in China on November 4. (Realme)

Realme is all set to launch its flagship smartphone, the GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company recently announced its China launch date which is scheduled for November 4, igniting the excitement among its fanbase. Today, Realme hosted the  ‘Dark Horse of AI' global event to reveal the company's AI roadmap and provide a first look at Realme GT 7 Pro design and Realme UI 6.0 features. Here's what Realme has planned for its upcoming smartphone in the space of AI. 

Realme GT 7 Pro AI features

At the global event, Realme discussed the new NEXT AI Lab and the primary focus points to provide its consumers with advanced AI features. With Realme GT 7 Pro, the company has focused on AI Efficiency, AI Imaging, and AI Gaming. These focus points allowed the company to introduce features such as AI Sketch to Image which transforms a rough drawing into a creatively generated image.

The smartphone will also include AI Motion Deblur and AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity which focuses on the smartphone's imaging capabilities. Additionally, the Realme GT 7 Pro also includes AI Game Super Resolution that claims to provide users with up to 1.5K resolution for games such as PUBG, Genshin Impact, and others. Apart from these features, Realme is currently on bringing AI images to video features

Realme GT 7 Pro design

For the first time, the company showcased the Realme GT 7 Pro in the new Mars Explorer Edition. The smartphone is revealed to feature a low-temperature aviation aluminium middle frame. It was also showcased to feature a square-shaped camera module that features triple camera sensors and an LED Flash. 

It also revealed that the GT 7 Pro would feature an 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus quad micro-curved display from Qualcomm and it also comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Apart from the confirmed features and design, the Realme GT 7 Pro will likely offer 16 of RAM and it may come equipped with a 6500mAh carbon silicon battery that may support 120W fast charging. 

First Published Date: 25 Oct, 14:51 IST
