Realme GT 7 Pro launching soon, to get AI gaming capabilities with 120 FPS

 Realme GT 7 Pro to come with new GT Mode 2.0 and AI gaming features. Here’s how Realme plans to enhance the gaming experience.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 08 2024, 12:43 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro launching soon, to get AI gaming capabilities with 120 FPS
Realme GT 7 Pro to offer up to 120FPS gameplay with an AI Gaming Super Frame feature, check details. (Realme)

Realme is all set to launch India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, the GT 7 Pro on November 26, 2024. The company has started teasing the smartphone's design, processor cores, performance, and other crucial features to entice fans and smartphone buyers. Now, with performance, the brand has revealed Realme GT 7 Pro's AI gaming capabilities such as GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Super Frame feature. Know what it is and how it will impact the user's gaming experience. 

Realme GT 7 Pro AI gaming features

Realme recently revealed that its upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will have AI gaming features to boost the gaming experience. Alongside AI features, Realme also shared an X post to announce the launch of GT Mode 2.0 on November 26. The post said, “GT Mode 2.0's AI power-saving frames keep you clutching wins like the G.O.A.T.” While the GT Mode features and capabilities were not disclosed, Realme announced two AI-powered gaming features: AI Gaming Super Resolution and AI Gaming Super Frame. 

The AI Super Resolution claims to offer 1.5K resolution to enhance gaming visuals and the AI Super Frame will offer up to 120 FPS frames per second (fps) gameplay when playing Multiplayer Online Battle Arena such as Free Fire, BGMI, and Genshin Impact. 

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro China variant features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. In India, It may come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor and 3x optical zoom.  The smartphone will likely offer a 6500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. 

However, more about the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is yet to be announced. Therefore, we will have to wait until November 26 to confirm the specifications and all new features.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 12:43 IST
