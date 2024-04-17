 Realme teases new Narzo series smartphone: Check what’s coming, expected features, price and more | Mobile News

Realme teases new Narzo series smartphone: Check what’s coming, expected features, price and more

Realme teases a new smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70x, promising smooth gaming and fast charging. Expected to be budget-friendly, it could rival its predecessor, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 14:49 IST
Realme Narzo 70x smartphone releasing 24th April at 12 pm in India. (Realme)

Realme has just unveiled its latest P1 5G series in India, promising high-performance features. Now, they're dropping hints about a new addition to their lineup: the Realme Narzo 70 series smartphone. Though the name isn't officially confirmed yet, reports suggest it might be called the Realme Narzo 70x, and it could hit the market very soon.

Realme Narzo 70x: The Next Big Thing?

The teaser from Realme hints at a smooth gaming experience and super-fast charging for the new smartphone. They claim just a few minutes of charging could give you over two hours of usage. This suggests they're aiming for a device that keeps up with the demands of gamers and heavy users.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While the details are still scant, it's speculated that the Realme Narzo 70x might surpass its predecessor, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro, which boasts a hefty 5,000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging. Realme seems keen on upping the ante with this release, but we'll have to wait for more teasers or official announcements for specifics.

Realme Narzo 70x: Affordable Pricing Expected

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme Narzo 70x is expected to be priced under Rs. 12000, making it an affordable option for many consumers. It's likely to be positioned below the Narzo 70 Pro, which already offers impressive features like a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and a powerful Dimensity 7050 chip.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Narzo 70 Pro boasts a 50 MP primary shooter with OIS support, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it sports a 16 MP front camera. Plus, it comes with features like a 3D VC cooling system and IP54-rated chassis for durability.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is currently priced at 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and 21,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. It'll be interesting to see how Realme positions the Realme Narzo 70x in comparison. With its promise of top-notch performance and affordability, it's sure to catch the eye of smartphone enthusiasts.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 14:49 IST
