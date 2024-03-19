Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch in India today! Specs to features, know what to expect

Realme is all set to launch its new generation of Narzo model, unveiling today, March 19, 2024, in India. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to be announced in the mid-range segment and may give some serious competition to recent-launched smartphones such as Nothing Phone 2a, iQOO Z9, Samsung Galaxy A35, and others. Rumours about the device have recently started surfacing with speculated specifications and features. However, Realme has already confirmed some of the features ahead of launch. Check what is expected from the new Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro specs

According to Realme's official website, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will feature a 5000mAh battery which will support 67W fast charging. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The display will support up to 2000nits peak brightness and a Sony IMX890 OIS sensor for snapping high-quality images. Apart from the specs, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will come with a new Air Gesture feature, Horizon glass design, and rainwater smart touch. The Air Gesture feature is expected to be the unique offering which will allow users to perform certain functions through their hands without actually touching the device. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Other detailed features of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will be announced at Realme's live launch event.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro price

According to reports, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs.25000. Its predecessor, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro was announced at Rs.23,999 in India. However, prices are based on speculation, therefore we must wait and see what Realme has in store for the new generation of Narzo smartphones. The smartphone will be officially announced today, March 19, 2024, at 12 PM. The live stream of the launch can be viewed through Realme's official YouTube channel or the website.

