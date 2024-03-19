 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch in India today! Specs to features, know what to expect | Mobile News

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch in India today! Specs to features, know what to expect

Realme Narzo 70 Pro set to launch today in India! Check out the expected features, price, and more ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 11:26 IST
Icon
realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved
Realme Narzo 70 Pro
1/5 1. realme 12 Pro+ 5G: It features a 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Available in Explorer Red edition for a bold look and other stunning colors. Prices start at INR 29,999. 
image caption
2/5 2. realme 12 Pro 5G: It is the latest addition to the flagship number series, boasting a sleek design and 32MP Telephoto Portrait camera. Features a 120Hz Curved Vision Display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor. Available in Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, starting at INR 23,999. 
image caption
3/5 3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Classy design with MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor. Highlights include a 200MP Ultra-High Resolution primary camera and 120W HyperCharge. Available in Fusion Purple, Fusion White, and Fusion Black. Prices start at INR 31,999. 
image caption
4/5 4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Featuring a 50MP primary camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Offers a sleek design, a 6.78-inch FHD+ Display, and a 5000mAh battery. Available in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colors, starting at INR 30,999. 
image caption
5/5 5. Vivo V29: Minimalist and elegant design powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor. Notable for its portrait modes and Smart Aura Light. Features a 6.78-inch beautiful 3D curved AMOLED Display and 4600mAh battery with 80W Flash Charging. Available in Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue, and Space Black, starting at INR 32,999.  
Realme Narzo 70 Pro
icon View all Images
Know what the Realme Narzo 70 Pro has in store for users before the launch. (Realme)

Realme is all set to launch its new generation of Narzo model, unveiling today, March 19, 2024, in India. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to be announced in the mid-range segment and may give some serious competition to recent-launched smartphones such as Nothing Phone 2a, iQOO Z9, Samsung Galaxy A35, and others. Rumours about the device have recently started surfacing with speculated specifications and features. However, Realme has already confirmed some of the features ahead of launch. Check what is expected from the new Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro specs

According to Realme's official website, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will feature a 5000mAh battery which will support 67W fast charging. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The display will support up to 2000nits peak brightness and a Sony IMX890 OIS sensor for snapping high-quality images. Apart from the specs, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will come with a new Air Gesture feature, Horizon glass design, and rainwater smart touch. The Air Gesture feature is expected to be the unique offering which will allow users to perform certain functions through their hands without actually touching the device. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Other detailed features of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro will be announced at Realme's live launch event.

Also read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to get new Air Gesture feature

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Narzo 70 Pro price

According to reports, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs.25000. Its predecessor, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro was announced at Rs.23,999 in India. However, prices are based on speculation, therefore we must wait and see what Realme has in store for the new generation of Narzo smartphones. The smartphone will be officially announced today, March 19, 2024, at 12 PM. The live stream of the launch can be viewed through Realme's official YouTube channel or the website.

Also read: Realme 12 series launched in India

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 11:26 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch in India today! Specs to features, know what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets