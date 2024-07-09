Redmi 13 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

Xiaomi marks its 10th anniversary with the launch of several new products, including the latest addition to its popular Redmi lineup. The newly unveiled Redmi 13 5G features a large 6.79-inch display equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate and a durable Corning Gorilla glass rear panel. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the Redmi 13 5G operates on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS. This model succeeds the Redmi 12 5G, which made its debut in August 2023.

Redmi 13 5G: Price and Availability

The Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base model and is available on Amazon starting July 12. The launch comes with various discount offers, including Rs. 1,000 off through card discounts, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 12,999. It comes in two variants: one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, in Ocean Blue, Pearl Pink, and Midnight Black colour options.

Redmi 13 5G: Specifications and Features

The Redmi 13 5G features a glass back similar to its predecessor. It includes a dual-camera setup with a ring light on the top left of the rear panel, enhancing its design. The device has a 6.79-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the same as the Redmi 12 5G. While the previous model used MIUI 14, the Redmi 13 5G debuts with Xiaomi's HyperOS, aiming for a better user experience.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,030mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging for quick recharges and long usage. It includes a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP sensor, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies.