 CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Know which mobile is better under Rs.20,000 | Mobile News

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Know which mobile is better under Rs.20,000

Looking for a feature-filled smartphone under Rs.20000? Check out the specs comparison between CMF Phone 1 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 10 2024, 08:02 IST
CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Know which mobile is better under Rs.20,000
CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, specs compared. (@cmfbynothing)

Nothing sub-brand CMF finally unveiled its first generation smartphone, Phone 1 under Rs.20000. While the price point is quite competitive, the smartphone comes with some unique features and accessories which make it stand out from the crowd. There are several smartphones available under Rs.20000. however, CMF's crucial competitor is the newly announced Nord 4 CE Lite which packs some great specifications. Therefore, if you are looking for an impressive smartphone under the price bracket, then check out the specs comparison between CMF Phone 1 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

Also read: CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 launched in India: Check price, features and more

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check details
CMF Phone 1
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹17,999
Check details
OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G 256GB
  • Celadon Marble
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹26,999
Check details
OnePlus 12R 8GB RAM
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹42,998
Check details

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Design and Display

The CMF Phone 1 was announced with a new design and interchangeable back panels which are made up of plastic. The smartphone has also received an IP52 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite boasts a bright and shiny back panel with a boxy design. Additionally, the smartphone comes with an IP54 rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6

In terms of display, the CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED LTPS display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the  OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2100nits peak brightness. Both the design and display specs look promising under the budget of Rs.20000. 

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: camera, performance, and battery

For photography, the CMF Phone 1 features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary EIS and a 2MP depth camera. However, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has more to offer with its 50MP main OIS camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, both the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie shooter. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details

In terms of performance, both the smartphone comes with powerful processor under the budget. The CMF Phone 1 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, making these devices a tough competitor in terms of multitasking and faster performance. Lastly, the Phone 1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the Nord CE 4 Lite offers a greater battery life with a 5500mAh battery. 

While the CMF Phone 1 does not include a charger in the box, the Nord CE 4 Lite comes with an 80W charging adapter in the box. 

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: storage variants and price

The CMF Phone 1 comes with two storage types 6GB and 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 

The Phone 1 comes at a starting price of Rs. 15,999 and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 was announced at a starting price of Rs.19,999. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 09:40 IST
Trending: iphone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of apple event in september- all details google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing google pixel 9 series launch in august: specs, features, and more, here’s what we know so far this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make best gaming phones under 30,000: oneplus nord 3 5g, nothing phone 2a, poco f6 and more cmf phone 1 vs oneplus nord ce 4 lite: know which mobile is better under rs.20,000 top ai chatbots you can download on an android mobile phone right away: microsoft copilot, meta ai and more amazon fire tv stick 4k review: elevates any tv, old or new samsung galaxy z fold 6, galaxy z flip 6 launching on july 10: three big upgrades you don’t know in these smartphones
Home Mobile Mobile News CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Know which mobile is better under Rs.20,000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets