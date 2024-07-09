CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Know which mobile is better under Rs.20,000

Nothing sub-brand CMF finally unveiled its first generation smartphone, Phone 1 under Rs.20000. While the price point is quite competitive, the smartphone comes with some unique features and accessories which make it stand out from the crowd. There are several smartphones available under Rs.20000. however, CMF's crucial competitor is the newly announced Nord 4 CE Lite which packs some great specifications. Therefore, if you are looking for an impressive smartphone under the price bracket, then check out the specs comparison between CMF Phone 1 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

Also read: CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 launched in India: Check price, features and more

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Design and Display

The CMF Phone 1 was announced with a new design and interchangeable back panels which are made up of plastic. The smartphone has also received an IP52 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite boasts a bright and shiny back panel with a boxy design. Additionally, the smartphone comes with an IP54 rating.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6

In terms of display, the CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED LTPS display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2100nits peak brightness. Both the design and display specs look promising under the budget of Rs.20000.

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: camera, performance, and battery

For photography, the CMF Phone 1 features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary EIS and a 2MP depth camera. However, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has more to offer with its 50MP main OIS camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, both the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie shooter.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details

In terms of performance, both the smartphone comes with powerful processor under the budget. The CMF Phone 1 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, making these devices a tough competitor in terms of multitasking and faster performance. Lastly, the Phone 1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the Nord CE 4 Lite offers a greater battery life with a 5500mAh battery.

While the CMF Phone 1 does not include a charger in the box, the Nord CE 4 Lite comes with an 80W charging adapter in the box.

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: storage variants and price

The CMF Phone 1 comes with two storage types 6GB and 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Phone 1 comes at a starting price of Rs. 15,999 and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 was announced at a starting price of Rs.19,999.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!