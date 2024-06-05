Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera: Check price, availability, specs and more

Xiaomi has revealed the Redmi 13, the newest 4G smartphone in its lineup, following last year's Redmi 12. The device features a 6.79-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 13MP front-facing camera. Recently, a store in Portugal started selling the phone ahead of its official announcement.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Redmi 13 is notable for being the first in the series to include a 108MP main camera, utilising the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with 9-in-1 pixel binning and 3x in-sensor zoom. The front camera has also been upgraded from 8MP to 13MP compared to its predecessor.

Battery charging capabilities have improved significantly, now supporting 33W charging, nearly double the 18W of the previous model. The battery capacity remains at 5,030mAh and can be fully charged in 62 minutes.

Redmi 13: Specifications and Features

The phone's display is a 6.79-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi 12. It has a peak brightness of 550 nits, controlled by DC dimming, and is protected by Gorilla Glass. Xiaomi has not specified the version of Gorilla Glass used.

Powered by the Helio G91 processor, the Redmi 13 supports 108MP cameras, unlike the Helio G88 used in the Redmi 12, which supported up to 64MP cameras.

Available configurations include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The base model is priced at $180, with the European price starting at €200, now discounted to €170. The phone is offered in four colours: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and Ocean Blue.

The Redmi 13 includes a microSD slot for up to 1TB of additional storage and virtual RAM that can expand onboard memory up to 16GB. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is slightly thicker and heavier than the Redmi 12, measuring 8.3mm in thickness and weighing 205g, compared to 8.2mm and 199g. It maintains the same IP53 dust and water resistance rating as its predecessor.