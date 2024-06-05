 Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera: Check price, availability, specs and more | Mobile News

Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera: Check price, availability, specs and more

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 13, the latest 4G smartphone featuring a 108MP main camera, a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen, and improved battery. Here’s what Xiaomi has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 19:59 IST
Icon
Upcoming smartphone launches in December 2023: Check iQOO 12, Redmi 13C, Honor 100, more
Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera
1/5 iQOO 12: The confirmed launch date for the smartphone in India is December 12, 2023. According to a CNBC report, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with 1400 nits peak brightness. It may be powered by the new Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for premium performance. It is expected to have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and 64MP telephoto lens. (iQOO)
Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera
2/5 Redmi 13C: The new generation of Redmi smartphone is debuting on December 6, 2023. GizmoChina reported that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.74-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may come with a 5000mAh battery which will support 18W fast charging.  (Redmi )
Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera
3/5 Honor 100: The Honor smartphone has been already launched in China in November, now, the smartphone is expected to make a global launch in the coming weeks. The Honor 100 is said to be powered by  Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. According to Smartprix, the smartphone is likely to feature a 50MP main camera and, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and on the front it may come with a 50MP Sony IMX816 sensor. ( Honor)
Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera
4/5 OnePlus 12: The smartphone will make its debut in China on December 4, 2023, and it will be made available in India in the following months. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a  Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. More about the smartphone will be revealed during the launch. (OnePlus)
image caption
5/5 Realme GT 5 Pro: The smartphone will be launched in China with an expected release date of December 7, 2023. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to improve the performance of the smartphone. It is likely to be equipped with a 5400mAh battery along with 100W fast charging. (Representative image) (HT Tech)
Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera
icon View all Images
Xiaomi unveils the Redmi 13, featuring a 108MP camera, 6.79-inch display, and improved battery charging. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has revealed the Redmi 13, the newest 4G smartphone in its lineup, following last year's Redmi 12. The device features a 6.79-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 13MP front-facing camera. Recently, a store in Portugal started selling the phone ahead of its official announcement.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Redmi 13 is notable for being the first in the series to include a 108MP main camera, utilising the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with 9-in-1 pixel binning and 3x in-sensor zoom. The front camera has also been upgraded from 8MP to 13MP compared to its predecessor.

More about Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G
  • Midnight Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹15,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Grab the Vivo V30 for just Rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: Check price, specs and more Untitled Story

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Battery charging capabilities have improved significantly, now supporting 33W charging, nearly double the 18W of the previous model. The battery capacity remains at 5,030mAh and can be fully charged in 62 minutes.

Redmi 13: Specifications and Features

The phone's display is a 6.79-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Redmi 12. It has a peak brightness of 550 nits, controlled by DC dimming, and is protected by Gorilla Glass. Xiaomi has not specified the version of Gorilla Glass used.

Powered by the Helio G91 processor, the Redmi 13 supports 108MP cameras, unlike the Helio G88 used in the Redmi 12, which supported up to 64MP cameras. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may get these 5 big upgrades- Here's what Apple is planning

Available configurations include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The base model is priced at $180, with the European price starting at €200, now discounted to €170. The phone is offered in four colours: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and Ocean Blue.

The Redmi 13 includes a microSD slot for up to 1TB of additional storage and virtual RAM that can expand onboard memory up to 16GB. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Anticipated battery and camera specifications revealed

The device is slightly thicker and heavier than the Redmi 12, measuring 8.3mm in thickness and weighing 205g, compared to 8.2mm and 199g. It maintains the same IP53 dust and water resistance rating as its predecessor.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 19:59 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more iphone 16 launch leaks roundup: display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more poco f6 review: ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking foldable iphone without crease to launch in 2027, analysts reveal apple’s plan- all details oneplus 12 glacial white edition launched in india: check price, specs, availability and more smartphones to launch in india in june 2024: vivo x fold 3 pro, xiaomi 14 civi and more oneplus nord 4 launching soon in india: from camera to processor, everything you need to know samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera: Check price, availability, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
best camera phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30000

Phones under Rs. 30,000 with best camera: Top 10 picks for picture-perfect moments

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets