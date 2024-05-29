Redmi Pad Pro 5G set to launch soon: TENAA listing hints at imminent launch with upgraded features

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has announced that a new Redmi Pad Pro 5G version is being developed. This model will support 5G, unlike the current Pad Pro which only offers Wi-Fi connectivity. The upcoming tablet has now been listed on a major Chinese certification site, indicating its pending release.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Certification Details

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G has appeared in the TENAA database with the model number 24074RPD2C. Lei Jun's announcement mentioned that the new tablet will use a physical SIM card for 5G and will not support e-SIM. It will also feature dual SIM support, GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and WLAN.

The TENAA certification reveals that the Redmi Pad Pro 5G will have a 4,900mAh battery. Given that the regular Redmi Pad Pro has a 10,000mAh battery, it is expected that the 5G version will have a similar capacity. The 5G version is anticipated to have comparable specifications to the original model. The Redmi Pad Pro includes a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD panel with 2560 × 1600 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, with options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 OS with Xiaomi's HyperOS custom skin. Both the front and back feature 8-megapixel cameras. Other features include 33W wired fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, an infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Expected Specifications and Features

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is likely to have a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The tablet is expected to include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, and 8-megapixel cameras on both the front and back. It will ship with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.