Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 FCC leak suggests battery upgrade; Galaxy Ring sizes and specs revealed

The latest insights from FCC testing records have unveiled some intriguing details about Samsung's upcoming devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring. The documents suggest a subtle but potentially significant enhancement in battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Boost

Samsung enthusiasts have long admired the Galaxy Z Flip series for its innovative foldable design and robust internal specifications. However, one persistent drawback has been its modest battery life. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, despite its commendable features, struggled to keep up with heavy usage demands due to its 3,700mAh battery.

Leaked FCC Certification Details

Speculations surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 6 hinted at a possible solution to this issue, with rumours suggesting a larger 4,000mAh battery. Recent leaks lend credence to this speculation as reported by MySmartPrice, indicating an incremental increase in battery capacity, although the exact boost may fall slightly short of expectations.

Initial forecasts projected a 4,000mAh battery for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which recently made its way through FCC certification. Analysis of the certification data, as highlighted by MySmartPrice, suggests a dual-battery setup, totaling around 3,887mAh. While this falls short of the anticipated figure, it still represents an improvement over its predecessor.

In addition to the battery upgrade, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to benefit from enhanced efficiency, courtesy of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and optimised display components. However, disappointingly, the device is unlikely to feature an accelerated charging capability, remaining consistent with its predecessor's 25W fast charging support.

Galaxy Ring: Sizing and Battery Capacities Revealed

Meanwhile, details on the Galaxy Ring have also emerged, indicating a range of sizes from 5 to 12, catering to diverse user preferences. The battery capacities for different sizes of the Galaxy Ring are reported to be in the typical range of 17mAh to 22mAh, aligning closely with competitors like the Oura Ring.

While specifics about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are still emerging, these leaks offer an intriguing glimpse into Samsung's upcoming offerings in both the foldable and wearable segments.