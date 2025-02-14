Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, A36 5G, and A56 5G appears on Google Play Console ahead of launch; India launch imminent

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A06 5G, A36 5G, and A56 5G, with listings appearing on the Google Play Console ahead of their release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 12:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, A36 5G, and A56 5G is set to launch soon as they spotted on Google Play Console. (Samsung)

Samsung appears to be preparing for the release of three new smartphones in its Galaxy A series: the Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A56 5G. The A06 5G will be the 5G variant of the Galaxy A06, which is currently available in 4G. On the other hand, the A36 5G and A56 5G are expected to fit into higher price segments, following the trends set by their predecessors.

The upcoming models have been spotted (via 91Mobiles) on the Google Play Console, a certification platform that often hints at imminent launches. The listing confirms the existence of the A06 5G, A36 5G, and A56 5G with the respective model codes: a06x, a36xq, and a56x. Additionally, the A06 5G has shown multiple model numbers, signalling potential availability in various markets. The model numbers SM-M066B and SM-E066B are thought to represent the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy F06 5G, respectively. The F06 variant recently launched in India, further indicating that these models may reach the Indian market as well. In fact, the M06 5G has already appeared on India's BIS certification website.

Also read: Windows 11 brings enhanced privacy for Incognito mode on Chrome- All details

While the Google Play Console listing doesn't provide detailed specifications, several leaks and rumours have offered insights into what to expect from these devices.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, A36 5G, and A56 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy A06 5G is expected to be Samsung's first affordable 5G offering in the A series. Leaks from the GSMA database show model number SM-A066B/DS and SM-A066M/DS for this device. Geekbench results suggest that the A06 5G will run Android 15 with 4GB of RAM (likely one of several configuration options) and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is anticipated to share similarities with the recently launched Galaxy F06.

Also read: Apple expected to launch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M5 chip soon: Here's what to expect

The Galaxy A36 5G and A56 5G are likely to launch in mid-March 2025. Their support pages have appeared in multiple countries, including France, hinting at a global rollout. The A56 5G has already been spotted on the US FCC website. According to Geekbench, the A36 5G will feature Android 15, 6GB of RAM, and either the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The A56 5G is expected to offer a 120Hz display, 45W fast charging, a 5,000mAh or 5,100mAh battery, an Exynos 1580 processor, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

Also read: OnePlus Open 2 not launching anytime soon, company reveals decision to scrap…

Expected Pricing and Availability

Samsung may retain similar pricing to the previous generation. The Galaxy A05 launched at Rs. 9,999, while the Galaxy A06 (4G) debuted at the same price. The Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G were priced at Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. The new models may follow a similar pricing strategy when they arrive in different markets.

With multiple certifications and leaks hinting at their arrival, an official announcement from Samsung could be expected soon.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 12:09 IST
