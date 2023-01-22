Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G on SALE! Check, price, offers, features, here

Much to buyers' delight, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones are available on sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Check price, offers, and other details here.

Samsung has recently announced the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India and the devices are now available on sale. These handsets are the latest additions to the Galaxy A series. Both these smartphones can now be purchased via Samsung India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and on offline retail stores across the country. Here are the price, offers, and other details you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is being offered in three colour options namely Dark Red, Light Green and Black. The smartphone comes in three storage variants with a starting price of Rs. 16499 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 8GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage variants of the device are priced at Rs. 18999 and Rs. 20999, respectively. Samsung is also giving a cashback of Rs. 1500 with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney along with monthly EMI starting from Rs. 1382. While the ecommerce platforms are offering exchange offer too on the device.

B0BS162BQ3

The Galaxy A14 gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core processor. The device features a 50MP triple lens rear camera setup along with a 13MP selfie camera. The handset also houses a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available in three colour options namely Silver, Light Blue and Orange, and are being offered in two storage variants. The phone with 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage are priced at Rs. 22999 and Rs. 24999, respectively. Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs. 2000 with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney on the device. While ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are also offering exchange offers on the phone.

B0BS193NXQ

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The phone houses a 50MP quad rear camera set-up and also gets OIS and ‘No Shake Cam' feature. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery and offers 25 watt fast charging and is equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode.