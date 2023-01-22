    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G on SALE! Check, price, offers, features, here

    Much to buyers' delight, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones are available on sale on Amazon and Flipkart. Check price, offers, and other details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 14:04 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
    View all Images
    Check price, offers on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G here. (Samsung)

    Samsung has recently announced the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India and the devices are now available on sale. These handsets are the latest additions to the Galaxy A series. Both these smartphones can now be purchased via Samsung India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and on offline retail stores across the country. Here are the price, offers, and other details you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G.

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is being offered in three colour options namely Dark Red, Light Green and Black. The smartphone comes in three storage variants with a starting price of Rs. 16499 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 8GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage variants of the device are priced at Rs. 18999 and Rs. 20999, respectively. Samsung is also giving a cashback of Rs. 1500 with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney along with monthly EMI starting from Rs. 1382. While the ecommerce platforms are offering exchange offer too on the device.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BS162BQ3

    The Galaxy A14 gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core processor. The device features a 50MP triple lens rear camera setup along with a 13MP selfie camera. The handset also houses a 5000mAh battery.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available in three colour options namely Silver, Light Blue and Orange, and are being offered in two storage variants. The phone with 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage are priced at Rs. 22999 and Rs. 24999, respectively. Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs. 2000 with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney on the device. While ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are also offering exchange offers on the phone.

    B0BS193NXQ

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The phone houses a 50MP quad rear camera set-up and also gets OIS and ‘No Shake Cam' feature. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery and offers 25 watt fast charging and is equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 14:03 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G on SALE! Check, price, offers, features, here
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games