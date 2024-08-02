Samsung Galaxy F14 with Snapdragon 680 processor launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F14 in India, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery. This new model aims to enhance user experience with its efficient hardware and software.

Samsung Galaxy F14: Specification and Features

Samsung Galaxy F14 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chip for enhanced performance and smooth multitasking. It offers up to 8GB of RAM, further boosted by the RAM Plus feature for improved app management. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display designed to deliver an immersive visual experience, catering to tech-savvy users.

In the camera department, the smartphone boasts a 50MP triple rear camera setup, with a primary lens featuring an F1.8 aperture for low-light photography. Additionally, the device sports a 13MP front camera which supports high-quality selfies for diverse photography needs.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 houses a 5000mAh battery aimed at extending device usage between charges. It also supports 25W fast charging for quicker power replenishment. Samsung promises up to two generations of operating system updates and four years of security updates for long-term software support. The device includes a side fingerprint sensor for added security.

Samsung Galaxy F14: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F14 is available in Moonlight Silver and Peppermint Green colours. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at ₹8,999. It will be sold through selected retail stores, and buyers can also take advantage of No-Cost EMI options when purchasing the phone.