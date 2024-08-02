 Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features | Mobile News

Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features

The Vivo V40 and Vivo V30 offer distinct upgrades, including improved display brightness, longer battery life, and 5G capability. Here's a detailed comparison of their features. Take a look.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 16:01 IST
Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Compare the key upgrades in design, performance, and features between these models. (Vivo)

Vivo is preparing to release its V40 series in India, following the earlier launch of the V30 series. The new V40 lineup is expected to feature two models: the V40 and V40 Pro. The Vivo V30 series debuted in Europe earlier this year, with the V30 Pro marking the first V-series phone to feature a ZEISS co-engineered imaging system. The upcoming Vivo V40 will incorporate this ZEISS imaging experience as well. Here's a detailed comparison of the VivoV40 and Vivo V30.

Vivo V40 vs. Vivo V30: Design and Display

The Vivo V40 and V30 share a similar front design, each equipped with a curved-edge AMOLED display and a central punch-hole. The V30 has a rectangular camera module on its back, which houses three cameras and a square Aura LED flash. In contrast, the V40 features a pill-shaped camera module with three cameras and a ring LED flash.

Also read: Vivo V30 price cut to 31,999: Check new deal offers, specs, availability and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Vivo V40 weighs 190 grams, while the V30 is slightly lighter at 186 grams. Both phones have a glass back cover. The Vivo V30 is available in Peacock Green, Andaman Blue, and Classic Black, while the Vivo V40 comes in Stellar Silver and Nebula Purple. The Vivo V30 is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance, whereas the Vivo V40 has a higher IP68 rating. Both devices feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels. The Vivo V40 offers a higher local peak brightness of 4500 nits compared to the Vivo V30's 2800 nits, improving visibility in bright conditions. Both models support a 120 Hz refresh rate and feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Also read: Vivo V40 and V40 Pro India launch date confirmed: Here's everything you need to know

Vivo V40 vs. Vivo V30: Performance

Both the Vivo V40 and Vivo V30 are powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo V40 has two RAM options: 8 GB and 12 GB, with LPDDR4X technology and UFS 2.2 for 256 GB of internal storage. The V30 also offers similar RAM options but comes with fixed ROM capacities of 128 GB and 256 GB, using UFS 2.2 as well. The Vivo V40 features an upgraded 5,500 mAh battery compared to the V30's 5,000 mAh battery. Both models support 80W fast charging.

Vivo V40 vs. Vivo V30: Camera and Other Features

Both models have a 50MP front camera with autofocus. On the back, both phones have a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The Vivo V30 sports a 2MP macro camera, whereas the Vivo V40 replaces it with a flicker sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V40 supports a wider range of 5G bands than the Vivo V30. Both phones offer dual nano SIM support with 5G dual standby and similar connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The Vivo V40 also includes NFC, which is not available on the Vivo V30.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Is the upgrade worth the extra cost?

In short, the Vivo V40 offers several enhancements over the Vivo V30, including a brighter display, a larger battery, expanded 5G support, and NFC. However, if these upgrades are not crucial for a user, the Vivo V30 remains a viable option with its lighter design and similar core features.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 15:58 IST
