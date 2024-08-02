 Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more | Mobile News

Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

Honor has launched the Magic 6 Pro in India, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 5,600mAh battery. Here’s what you need to know about Oppo's latest flagship smartphone.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 16:56 IST
HONOR Magic V2: World's thinnest foldable smartphone - check specs, camera and more
Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more
1/5 The HONOR Magic V2, initially launched in China last year, has now made its way overseas, debuting in Europe, including the UK. Claiming the title of the world's thinnest foldable, this innovative device measures a mere 9.9mm thick when folded and an astonishing 4.7mm when open, setting a new standard in foldable technology. (HONOR)
2/5 The HONOR Magic V2 stands out for its remarkable thinness. When folded, it measures 9.9mm, outclassing competitors like the Google Pixel Fold at 12.1mm. Even when open, the Magic V2 maintains its lead, being just under 2 mm thinner than the OnePlus Open, according to the Android Authority report. This sleek design ensures a comfortable and compact user experience. (HONOR)
3/5 HONOR Magic V2 Display: The foldable showcases an innovative display technology. On the outside, a 6.43-inch 120Hz LTPO cover screen dazzles with a vibrant OLED display, boasting a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2,500 nits peak brightness. Unfolded, the device reveals a 7.92-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and nanocrystal glass protection. Both screens support stylus input with sub-millisecond response times. (HONOR)
4/5 HONOR Magic V2 Camera: Equipped with a sophisticated camera system, the HONOR Magic V2 doesn't compromise on photography. Dual 16MP selfie shooters grace the cover display and the folding screen, while the rear boasts a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2.5x 20MP telephoto camera. Whether capturing selfies or scenic vistas, the Magic V2 delivers exceptional image quality. (HONOR)
5/5 Performance and Availability: Under the hood, the HONOR Magic V2 houses an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, akin to the one found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The European variant offers a single memory and storage configuration: 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Despite being a premium product, the device lacks wireless charging but compensates with a 5,000mAh dual silicon-carbon battery supporting 66W wired charging. Priced at 1,699.99 euros, the Magic V2 is available for pre-order in Black Vegan Leather and Phantom Purple, with official sales beginning on February 2 through various retailers, including HONOR, Amazon, Very, Argos, and Curry.  (HONOR)
Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more
Honor Magic 6 Pro starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model in India. (Honor)

Honor has launched its latest flagship phone, the Magic 6 Pro, in India. Previously unveiled in China in January, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is now available with several notable features. The device has garnered recognition from DXOMARK, earning five 2024 Gold Labels for its audio, battery, camera, display, and selfie capabilities, according to the company.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Honor Magic 6 Pro sports a 6.8-inch Quad-Curved OLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, reaching a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform and an Adreno 750 GPU. The device offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage, running on Android 14 with MagicUI 8.0. It features a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging capabilities.

Also read: Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features

The camera setup includes a 50 MP OmniVision OVH9000 main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 180 MP periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation. It supports 4K video recording and includes an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with a 50 MP front camera and a 3D depth camera for facial recognition.

Also read: iQOO Z9s series launching in India on this date: Design, specs, and all details we know so far

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Know which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Price and Availability

The Honor Magic 6 Pro starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. It is available with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and will be sold on Amazon.in and other retail outlets starting August 15. The price of the Honor Magic 6 Pro will remain stable for the next 180 days.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 16:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets