Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more
Honor has launched the Magic 6 Pro in India, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 5,600mAh battery. Here’s what you need to know about Oppo's latest flagship smartphone.
Honor has launched its latest flagship phone, the Magic 6 Pro, in India. Previously unveiled in China in January, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is now available with several notable features. The device has garnered recognition from DXOMARK, earning five 2024 Gold Labels for its audio, battery, camera, display, and selfie capabilities, according to the company.
Honor Magic 6 Pro: Specifications and Features
The Honor Magic 6 Pro sports a 6.8-inch Quad-Curved OLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, reaching a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform and an Adreno 750 GPU. The device offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage, running on Android 14 with MagicUI 8.0. It features a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging capabilities.
The camera setup includes a 50 MP OmniVision OVH9000 main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 180 MP periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation. It supports 4K video recording and includes an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with a 50 MP front camera and a 3D depth camera for facial recognition.
The Honor Magic 6 Pro has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, USB Type-C, and NFC.
Honor Magic 6 Pro: Price and Availability
The Honor Magic 6 Pro starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. It is available with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and will be sold on Amazon.in and other retail outlets starting August 15. The price of the Honor Magic 6 Pro will remain stable for the next 180 days.
