Samsung Galaxy S26 to feature advanced 2nm chipset, potentially outpacing Qualcomm with Project Tethys: Report

Samsung's Exynos mobile processors have historically lagged behind Qualcomm in power efficiency. Recently, Samsung's 3nm fabrication process for the Exynos 2500 chipset was reported to improve efficiency, and new information suggests even further advancements. The upcoming 2nm Application Processor (AP), referred to as Project Tethys, is expected to debut with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

Advancements in Chipset Technology

Apple was the first to implement a 3nm process for its A17 Pro chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Android chipmakers Qualcomm and MediaTek are currently on 4nm chips and are developing more efficient 3nm and 2nm chips. The 3nm chips are known for better power efficiency, battery life, and reduced heat, leading to greater longevity. The 2nm chipsets are anticipated to surpass these improvements.

Project Tethys: Samsung's Initiative

According to South Korea's ETNews, Project Tethys is Samsung's initiative to develop 2nm chips. Samsung Electronics plans to mass-produce the 2nm architecture for mobile devices by 2025, utilising its fabs in Korea and Texas.

Implications for Future Devices

The Exynos 2600 SoC, likely part of the Galaxy S26 series launching in 2026, is expected to feature this 2nm technology. Rumours suggest that Qualcomm might continue with the 4nm process for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, potentially giving Samsung an advantage. Even if Qualcomm adopts TSMC's 3nm node, Samsung's 2nm architecture may offer superior efficiency.

TSMC, which fabricates chips for Qualcomm, is expected to prioritise Apple's demand for iPhone and Mac chips, possibly giving Samsung a strategic advantage. While TSMC has the capacity for 3nm and 2nm chips, high demand could be a limiting factor.

GAA Plus Transistor Structure

Samsung is also working on adopting the GAA Plus transistor structure for its 3nm chips. This structure is expected to enhance bandwidth, drive current, and reduce leakage, thereby improving power efficiency and reducing heat. This could make future Exynos chips more competitive.